Pendleton’s Jack Reynolds dashes through other runners Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Community Park Shake Out 5,000-meter run in Pendleton. Reynolds came in third overall at 17 minutes, 47.2 seconds.
Enterprise’s Jett Leavitt leads the race and finishes first Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Community Park Shake Out 5,000-meter run in Pendleton. Leavitt finished with a time of 17 minutes, .5 seconds.
Pendleton’s Aubrey Harrison wears her prize after finishing seventh overall at 24 minutes, 0.4 seconds on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Community Park Shake Out 5,000-meter run in Pendleton. Harrison was the first to finish from her Pendleton squad.
PENDLETON — Pendleton sophomore Jack Reynolds turned in a time of 17 minutes, 45.2 seconds to finish third at the Community Park Shake Out on Thursday, Aug. 31.
The Bucks finished second in the team scoring with 45 points as three of their runners finished in the top 10.
Khoda Brown (19:22) finished fifth, while Eric Baisley (20:45) was 10th. Autry Robinson (16th) and Mason Morioka (26th) rounded out the scoring.
Riverside had a good showing, placing three of its four runners in the top seven. The Pirates did not have a full team and did not figure into the team scoring.
Nathan Hammond led the Pirates with a fourth-place finish with a time of 18:28.8, followed by Ethan Beaty (6th, 19:47.8) and Eric Pullen (7th, 19:49.8).
Enterprise won the team title with 23 points as Jett Leavitt won the race with a time of 17:00.5, and Jonah Lyman was second (17:34).
Nixyaawii ran to a third-place finish in the team standings with 74 points. Freshman Sun Schimmel led the Golden Eagles, finishing 11th with a time of 20:50.9. Sacas Wildbill was 13th with a time of 21:01.7, and Weptas Brockle was 20th in 21:47.5.
Derek Antonson led McLoughlin, placing 27th in a time of 22:34.8, while Lewis Hansen led Pilot Rock, placing 31st in a time of 23:16.9.
In the girls’ race, Enterprise grabbed the top six places to win the team title with 15 points.
Owyhee Harguess won the race with a time of 21:18.6, with teammate Abigail Hurley second with a time of 22:21.2.
Pendleton’s Aubrey Harrison finished seventh to lead the Bucks, turning in a time of 23:58.4.
Pendleton, which finished second in the team standings with 56 points, also had Melissa Tune (8th), Isabella Estrada (19th), Genevieve Christiansen (24th) and Ella Holtz (25th) figure into the scoring.
Pilot Rock’s Paige Moffit finished 14th with a time of 24:57.3, followed by McLoughlin’s Mikayla Bird, who was 15th with a time of 25:11.6.
