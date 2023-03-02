Crosshill Christian's Kyler Hemelstrand (10) fights for a rebound with Nixyaawii's Baron Moses (23) and Aaron Barkley (20) during their 1A state quarterfinal game Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Baker High School.
BAKER CITY — Crosshill Christian had a big task in taking on Nixyaawii in the quarterfinals of the 1A state tournament, but the Eagles used a 16-10 run in the fourth quarter to knock off the second-ranked Golden Eagles 53-49 on Thursday, March 2, at Baker High School.
Nixyaawii (27-3) will play Union at 9:45 a.m. Friday in a consolation semifinal game, while Crosshill (22-6) will take on Open Door Christian Academy at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.
The Golden Eagles led 39-37 after the third quarter, this after the lead changed three times in the quarter.
In the fourth, a Zach Wilson layup tied the score at 39-39. The teams would play to ties of 41-41 and 45-45 before Crosshill took the lead for good with 3:34 left in the game.
Nixyaawii pulled within 50-49 with a pair of free throws by Baron Moses with 22 seconds left in regulation. The Golden Eagles attempted two 3-pointers in the final 14 seconds, but neither connected.
Crosshill opened the game with a 19-14 lead in the first quarter, and had a 30-22 lead at the half, keyed by 12 points by Ben Hemelstrand.
Nixyaawii came back with a 17-7 run in the third quarter to take a 39-37 lead with one quarter to play.
Moses led the Golden Eagles with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Aaron Barkley had 10 points and seven steals, and Dylan Abrahamson seven points and seven steals.
Helmelstrand had 17 points for Crosshill, while 6-foot-5 Noah Dallum added 16 points and 15 rebounds.
For the game, the Golden Eagles had 17 steals, scored 21 points off Crosshill turnovers, and outscored the Eagles 40-26 in the paint. But they were just 1-for- 21 from the 3-point line, and shot 37.5% from the floor.
Moses and Dallum were named the Moda Players of the Game.
