HERMISTON — When Andrew Guerrero and his family moved to Hermiston the summer before his fifth grade year, they lived across the street from the Bradshaws, whose son Carson was the same age.
One day, Guerrero saw Carson playing lacrosse and thought it looked fun. Seven years later, that curiosity turned into a scholarship for the Hermiston senior to play lacrosse at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado.
“In fifth grade, we had a really good coach who did play in college and he pushed us and told us we could do really good things in this sport,” Guerrero said. “When I got to high school and I was playing with the older guys, I knew I could make it.”
While Adams State quickly became Guerrero’s top choice, he did his due diligence in researching other schools — everything from enrollment numbers and tuition costs to their business programs and athletic programs.
“I didn’t go visit any other schools, but I did look into them and the surrounding areas,” Guerrero said. “I love the outdoors and there are a lot of things to do there. The price range is really good for a Div. II school. It ticked all the boxes. When I visited, it was cold and snowy, but the campus looked nice and the coach (Jerome Austin) was awesome.”
The Grizzlies, who play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, have several underclassmen on their roster this season, and are off to a 1-5 start.
“Talking with the other freshmen coming in, they are looking forward to playing and making changes,” Guerrero said. “They care about the sport. I’m super confident in the 2022 class. I think we have a lot of amazing athletes.”
Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold feels Guerrero will be a good addition to the Adams State program because of the work ethic he has shown at Hermiston.
“He’s the kid, when he steps on the field, he helps both ends of the field,” Arnold said. “He directs traffic. He brings everyone else up around him. He commands it. He was a huge part in running our winter workouts and making sure kids were showing up. He’s a big vocal leader. Communication is a big part of our success.”
Guerrero, a 5-foot-7, 165-pound attacker, has 22 goals, 10 assists and 12 ground balls in the Bulldogs’ first seven games this season.
“He is one of the leaders on the field,” Arnold said. “He has kind of always been that way. The first couple of games as a freshman he didn’t say a whole lot, then he was seeing things on field and started saying things.”
While Guerrero is one of the team’s top scorers, it’s his other attributes on the field that make him so important.
“He directs traffic out there,” Arnold said. “He and Vinny (Trevino) and Carson (Bradshaw) work so well together. They work so well with the younger guys, and that allows them to contribute as well. He is the true meaning of a senior leader. He’s going to leave everything on the field.”
The Bulldogs are off to a 6-1 start, which has not surprised Guerrero.
“We knew we would have a really good team this year,” he said. “From the beginning, our coach said he expected us to win our conference and go to state. We set the bar high and we are held to that level by our coaches.”
Guerrero, who plans to major in business administration, is getting a head start with an internship at Umatilla Electric Cooperative in Hermiston through a class at the high school.
“I’m with HR (human resources), but I do a lot of paperwork, make spreadsheets, filing, whatever they need me to do,” he said.
Guerrero is the second Hermiston lacrosse player to sign a letter of intent to play at the college level this year. Trevino is headed to Newberry College. Bradshaw also has his sights set on college, but has not announced his decision.
“We have had a couple of other kids who signed to play in college, but with COVID they are no longer there and they didn’t play,” Arnold said. “This is the first time we have had multiple players in one year go on to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.