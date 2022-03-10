HERMISTON — Susan Stephens has been coaching dance for more than 15 years. The Hermiston coach has seen a lot of talent come through her program over the past four years, but none have compared to T’Lee Burk.
“It’s kind of unheard of to see her kind of talent here,” Stephens said. “She is an amazing dancer, but better than that, she is an amazing person. You could not ask for a better teammate. She is that once-in-a-lifetime kind of kid. We’ve had a lot of talented kids come through, but not many who want to continue to dance in college.”
Oklahoma City University feels the same as Stephens. It recently offered the Hermiston senior a scholarship to attend the Ann Lacy School of American Dance and Entertainment.
“I found them,” Burk said. “Dance is a little different than any other sport. We don’t have recruiters. I applied to Oklahoma City University. After you are academically admitted to the school, you have to audition for the dance program.”
Burk had to send in five audition videos in different styles of dance — ballet, tap, jazz, jazz combo and a solo dance of her own choosing. Everyone applying had to perform the same routine, except for the solo.
“Once you send it in, then you have to wait,” Burk said. “It was about two weeks. It was exciting, but it was a stressful audition time. It was super exciting to hear back. It was a crazy experience.”
The dance faculty at OCU reviews the videos sent in, looking for technique and those who are properly trained. In addition to the dance videos, the applicants also submit a small introduction about themselves.
“We look for good character and those who will work hard, as well as proficient technicians,” said Hannah Malinowski, administrative assistant to dance chair Jo Rowan. “The faculty has a grading rubric and that helps decide who and how many they will accept.”
The program does not put a cap on the number of dancers it will accept each year. The 2021-22 freshman class has 44 dancers. There have been more than 70 in a freshman class, and some less than 20.
“We are ready for the next crop of kids,” Malinowski said.
OCU’s dance program was founded in 1980 by Rowan and her husband John Bedford. In 2019, the Ann Lacy School of American Dance and Entertainment was ranked No. 5 in the top 10 schools for dance.
While dance doesn’t resonate with people like football or basketball, Malinowski said the dancers put in the same amount of hard work as the mainstream athletes.
“The amount of hours we dance a day here is as many or more as other athletes put into their sport,” she said. “That’s why our program is so acclaimed.”
Burk’s favorite style of dance is contemporary, and her long-term goal is to perform, direct and manage shows.
Getting an early start
Burk has been dancing since she was 3 years old, though not seriously until she was a little older.
“I was born and raised, for the most part, in Durant, Oklahoma,” she said. “My mom is from here and I went to school in Hermiston from kindergarten through fifth grade.”
When she returned to Oklahoma, she danced from sixth grade through her junior year in high school at the Access Dance Company. With a rigorous dance schedule, she did most of her schooling online.
Burk told her mom (Tawna Moody) that she wanted a more normal senior year with her friends, so back to Hermiston they came.
“Before I moved back here, I was in competitive dance,” Burk said. “We would travel to competitions and conventions. You would perform and have workshop classes. That’s where my love for dance came from — running on E and enjoying it. Those are some of my favorite moments.”
The move back to Hermiston has allowed Burk to enjoy the little things.
“I wanted to be involved in my school and go to basketball and football games,” she said. “It’s kind of nice to be able to support the other sports. It has been a cool experience.”
Burk also is a big part of the Hermiston dance team. At the recent district championships, the team placed first in jazz, second in show and fourth in Hip Hop. They will compete at state March 29 at the SunDome in Yakima.
“We’ve done really well this year and hope to continue that at state,” Burk said. “We are a cohesive team, which makes it fun. It has been a really fun experience. It’s nice being at a bigger school and having the opportunity to have a dance team, and a good one.”
The team practices every weekday morning from 5:30-7 a.m., and it has frequent eight-hour practices on the weekend.
“We have state in three weeks,” Stephens said. “We are really excited. We have some adjustments to make. Hip Hop in Washington is very competitive.”
Like everyone, Burk had to audition for the team, and each style they perform.
“She made all of them,” Stephens said. “She is a hard worker and challenges me as a coach. I give her something, she masters it, and wants more. She excels in so many styles, which is hard to find. She’s a rock star.”
