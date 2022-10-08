Al Davis, 56, takes a seat Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, to talk about coaching the Hermiston High School girl’s wrestling team at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston. This is Davis’ first year as head coach of the Bulldogs.
HERMISTON — Al Davis has had a relationship with wrestling most of his life. When he took the job to manage the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in February of 2018, the first thing he did was make sure Hermiston had a wrestling club for his sons.
Davis, 56, has been working with the Hermiston Wrestling Club for the past four years, and in a few weeks, he will hold his first official practice as coach for the Hermiston High School girls wrestling program.
“I have coached girls before, so this is not a big jump,” he said. “I am familiar with a lot of the kids already. Andy (Hall) did a great job with the program. The cupboard is not bare. We had a meeting (Monday, Oct. 3) and 25 showed up. There was a good combination of returning and new kids.”
The Hermiston girls program put itself on the map last year when senior Eseta Sepeni placed third at 235 pounds at the Washington state tournament.
“Eseta set the bar,” Davis said. “She proved for a budding program that it could be done. I never met a girl who signed up for wrestling who thought she would be treated like a glass doll. It’s a tough sport, but it’s growing every year. Hermiston has a good tradition and it’s flowing over to the girls.”
Davis said he knew the Hermiston job was open for some time before he applied.
“I had heard that Andy had moved up in administration,” he said. “I had sat back, but they were having a hard time finding someone. Girls have been wrestling since I was a kid, and it’s been a long time since I have been a kid. Girls have wrestled on the boys teams. It’s good to see them get to shine among other girls. It’s as good as any wrestling you will see.”
Life on the matDavis has been wrestling since he was a young boy. He wrestled four years of varsity at Fort LeBoeuf High School in Waterford, Pennsylvania, where he graduated in 1984.
From there, he wrestled four years for the Tomcats at Thiel College in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He qualified for the NCAA Div. III championships twice at 190 pounds, but he fell short of placing. He went 2-2 at nationals in 1987.
“People asked me if I placed and that brings up bad memories,” he said. “There’s always another match, until there isn’t.”
Since college, Davis has coached at the club level for 30 years in various places.
Before coming to Hermiston, he was working at Kansas State University as the president of the agricultural and leadership program.
Davis’ boys Beckett, 10, and Camden, 6, have been part of the Hermiston Wrestling Club since they were old enough to participate.
“My older one could go one way or another, but my 6-year-old has some potential,” Davis said. “What we need to get is a middle school program. It’s a steep learning curve when you get to high school. You can see it in schools that don’t have club programs, it takes so long to catch up with kids who do.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.