Al Davis, 56, takes a seat Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, to talk about coaching the Hermiston High School girl’s wrestling team at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston. This is Davis’ first year as head coach of the Bulldogs.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

HERMISTON — Al Davis has had a relationship with wrestling most of his life. When he took the job to manage the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in February of 2018, the first thing he did was make sure Hermiston had a wrestling club for his sons.

Davis, 56, has been working with the Hermiston Wrestling Club for the past four years, and in a few weeks, he will hold his first official practice as coach for the Hermiston High School girls wrestling program.

