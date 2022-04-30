HERMISTON — Anahi Avila has worn No. 16 on her soccer uniform since she was in the eighth grade. Nothing will change when she pulls on her Blue Mountain Community College jersey this coming fall.
“If I still have the number, people will know who I am, how far I have come, and how much I have grown,” Avila said.
Timberwolves coach Jordan Hillmick said he didn’t care what number she wanted, just as long as she would come play for his team.
“She is a great person, and her skill set will help us a ton,” Hillmick said. “To be able to find a player in our district and just down the road from Pendleton is always good. There are programs that wanted her on their teams, but we are local and competitive, and she will bring a lot to our team.”
Avila played center-back for the Bulldogs, but Hillmick sees her as a defensive midfielder at the college level.
“She is aggressive and very skilled,” Hillmick said. “We are excited to have her with us. She will do amazing things. She knows a lot of the girls on the team. During the tryout, my players told me, ‘We need her.’ After the tryout, I told her, “I need you.’ ”
Avila had talked to other community colleges in Oregon, but was having a hard time making a decision. Some offers came and went, but BMCC was still on the board.
“She wasn’t sure where she wanted to go,” Hermiston coach Freddy Guizar said. “She had multiple options, then coaches were leaving colleges. She got an offer from Lane Community College, but the coach left. It was hard for her to commit. She looked at BMCC and Jordan was willing to give her an opportunity. After one year, if she isn’t happy, there’s the transfer portal.”
Once Avila attended BMCC’s identification camp, she knew she found the right place.
“I had other options, but once I went to their camp, I loved the connection I had with the players and coaches,” she said. “It’s also closer to home. I find it way easier than driving 4 to 5 hours and not seeing my family a ton.”
Hillmick knows he found a gem with Avila.
“The small-school kids are a diamond in the rough,” Hillmick said. “They know nothing but hard work, and they know how to work.”
A three-year starter for the Bulldogs, Avila went from being a scorer her first year, to stopping goals the rest of her career. She had three assists her senior year.
“She was a big asset to our team,” Guizar said. “She played center back/defender. She was able to control the defense since her sophomore year. She scored a lot of goals on JV, but her sophomore year we needed help on defense.”
Guizar said Avila will be a good addition to the Timberwolves.
“This is awesome for her,” he said. “She can learn there and then move to the next level.”
A teaching or nursing degree is on the horizon for Avila. She currently is taking part in a program through Hermiston High School that allows her to spend 90 minutes in the morning at one of the grade schools.
“I have the opportunity to go to the grade schools to see how the teachers work with their kids,” she said. “I love little kids, they have my heart. I want to help them. They go through so many things, and I want to be someone who can help them and be there for them. I did an internship with first grade, and now second grade, and it’s different. They are maturing. It’s so crazy to me how fast they grow up.”
A natural
Avila doesn’t come from an athletic family. Other than her older sister, Tina Rodriguez, playing softball at Irrigon High School, Avila carries the family torch.
She plays soccer in the fall and softball in the spring, where she is an outfielder for the Bulldogs.
“Soccer is something I picked up in middle school playing rec soccer,” Avila said. “I enjoy softball too. No one in my family plays soccer. I am like the only one who plays any sports. Hermiston athletics opens a lot of doors for a lot of kids. Coaches have plans for each kid from freshman year and how they progress.”
Avila said she likes the family atmosphere of soccer, which is needed when playing in the highly competitive Mid-Columbia Conference.
“I like how the players all support each other,” she said. “How well we connect on the field. The coaches push us to be our best and we work to be the best we can be. We have to practice a lot to learn how to play at the same speed as the schools in Washington, My junior year, we played Oregon schools and we did really well. Going back to the Washington league, it showed how much we have to work on.”
The coronavirus pandemic wiped out Avila’s sophomore year of softball, and her junior year of soccer and softball were short and condensed. She said it was nice to be back to normal this year.
“It’s been super fun,” she said. “Not playing for two years and wanting to play against teams we had rivals with. It’s nice to have a full schedule against teams in Washington.”
Like many student-athletes at Hermiston, Avila got a helping hand from success coach Jay Ego to navigate the college recruiting process.
“Mr. Ego helped me a lot,” Avila said. “He got my head in the right direction, and helped me talk to coaches from other schools. He was so supportive in my choice. He was super, super helpful. No matter what he is doing, he will put that aside and help you first.”
