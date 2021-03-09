HERMISTON — Volleyball in the spring is not something coaches are used to, but after a year with zero high school sports, they are willing to adjust and make things work.
“Having a season this time of year provides challenges,” Hermiston High School coach Becky Wadekamper said. “It’s been more of a struggle than most people realize. We are trying to do the best we can.”
Pendleton High School coach Amanda Lapp agrees.
“I think the girls are more than excited to be on the floor, no matter the conditions or the rules,” Lapp said. “They are so jazzed to play. It’s nice to see the light in their eyes.”
Hermiston and Pendleton opened their seasons this past week. The Bulldogs beat The Dalles in straight sets, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23. The Bucks split their matches, beating Redmond 21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15, and dropping a 25-8, 25-17, 25-9 match to Bend.
The former Columbia River Conference foes will meet for the first time since 2017 on Thursday, March 11, as Hermiston hosts the Bucks at 7 p.m.
“I’m not going to lie,” Wadekamper said. “I’m excited to play Pendleton again. I was a head coach in the CRC and we won two league championships and went to state once. We battled with them, we always do. It didn’t matter what our records were, it was fun. It was never a nasty rivalry.”
The Bulldogs last beat the Bucks at the Westview Tournament on Oct. 1, 2016. Pendleton has won the past five matches against Hermiston.
“It’s kind of wild,” Lapp said of looking back at the rivalry. “It was a tough loss to have them leave the league. It was good competition just down the road. The gym was always packed. That will be a different aspect.”
Hermiston got a good dose of volleyball in the COVID era on Saturday, March 6, at The Dalles.
Teams do not switch sides of the court, masks are worn at all times, the benches are spread out, there is no coin flip, no locker rooms to change in, and the officials have electronic whistles, which are hand operated.
“We had to stop the match at one point because the battery went out in the head official’s whistle,” Wadekamper said. “That was different.”
Hermiston Bulldogs
Wadekamper, who coached the Bulldogs from 2011-14, is back at the helm. She has been an assistant the past few years, and has been with the program the past 10 years. She replaces Amy Dyck, who stepped down after last season.
The Bulldogs have two returning seniors in Kendall Dowdy and Courtnee West, six juniors and four sophomores — a couple who made an impact in their first match.
Brooke Turner had 14 digs, and Ayden Hagel added 18 assists.
Junior Kambree Baker led the Bulldogs with 12 kills and four blocks, while Grace Vertrees, a 5-foot-10 junior, added eight kills and had a passer rating of 2.33.
“Grace really settled our serve receive, and for her to be at that level (2.33) this time of year is impressive,” Wadekamper said.
Hermiston also is working toward running a quicker offense than in the past, and getting its middles more involved.
“This is the tallest team we have had,” Wadekamper said. “Not only tall, but with great leaping ability.”
One player Wadekamper is excited to see more of is 5-9 junior Eseta Sepeni, who plays middle and hits from the outside.
“She jumps as high as any of them,” Wadekamper said. “She is one of the best overall athletes in the school. Her jump, strength and agility are all there. We just need to get her tuned into the skill set.”
Pendleton Bucks
No one on the Pendleton roster has played Hermiston at the varsity level, which makes the March 11 matchup interesting.
The Bucks return four players from last year’s 10-9 team that lost in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.
Seniors Muriel Hoisington, DeLaney Duchek, Emma House and Josie Wilson lead the way, while juniors Daisy Jenness and Sauren Garton also are back.
“Daisy, Sauren, Muriel and Josie are very versatile,” Lapp said. “They play middle and outside."
House is the Bucks’ setter, while Duchek is the libero.
Pendleton added to the talent in its lineup with junior Ashtyn Brown, a transfer from Texas. She plays middle and outside.
“She is pretty decent,” Lapp said. “She is 5-10, 5-11 and she jumps right in there. It’s always nice to see a tall kid transfer in.”
While it was nice to have a couple of matches over the weekend, Lapp said there still is work to be done.
“We haven’t had much time to practice with Umatilla County being in extreme risk for so long,” Lapp said. “Having a week and a half shortened things, but it was nice to see them come together Saturday.”
The Bucks will play at Ridgeview on Tuesday, March 9, and will host Crook County on Saturday, March 13.
