HERMISTON — The Hermiston Bulldogs are hitting the road Friday, Sept. 10, to take on the Sunnyside Grizzlies.
There is nothing sunny about the Grizzlies, who are coming off a 34-23 win over Prosser last week.
“We checked out their film and got it broken down,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “They have a physical run game, and their offensive line is aggressive and very competitive. They fire around on defense and they do a great job of tackling.”
Offensively, the Grizzlies have a few weapons.
Myles Newhouse caught a touchdown pass and ran for three more scores — including a 68-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Newhouse ran for 214 yards on 31 carries, while quarterback Logan Rodriguez completed 18 of 27 passes for 200 yards.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 46-10 Mid-Columbia Conference loss to Kamiakin.
“For the most part, the evaluation of kids continues,” Faaeteete said. “A lot of young mistakes were made all over the field. We need to get that shored up. This week is about us and improving.”
The Bulldogs rolled up 264 yards of offense, with quarterback Chase Elliott running for 92 yards — which included a 29-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
“I thought Chase played well,” Faaeteete said. “He made some good plays with his legs. He’s still a little rusty.”
The biggest thing Faaeteete would like to see his team do is clean up the mistakes. The Bulldogs were penalized eight times for 102 yards, they lost two fumbles and Isaac Corey threw an interception.
“We want to execute better and finish drives,” Faaeteete said. “We can’t make silly mistakes and take penalties in the red zone, or turn the ball over. We need to take care of the little details and we will be where we want to be.”
