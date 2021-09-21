HERMISTON — Last week, Hermiston lost to Chiawana and Richland lost to Kamiakin. On Friday, Sept. 24, both teams will try and get back in the win column as the Bombers visit the Bulldogs in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
“We ran into a really good team last week in Kamiakin,” Richland coach Mike Neidhold said. “We did just about everything we could do wrong. Every conceivable thing that could go wrong did. We need another quality opponent this week to find out about us, and Hermiston will give that to us. We will have our hands full.”
Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said he has seen improvement in his team every week, but at times their youth and inexperience show through.
“The kids played hard and they competed,” Faaeteete said of the game with Chiawana. “From Week 1 to Week 3, overall we have improved as a team, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement. We have the smallest roster size wise in the MCC. We are not going to be bigger than anyone and we are super young. We focus on what we can control. There’s no replacement for hard work.”
Hermiston is led by quarterback Chase Elliott, who at times prefers to run than pass. His favorite receiver is Caden Hottman, who had four catches for 98 yards and a touchdown last week.
“Their quarterback is a shifty little guy — we like him a lot,” Neidhold said. “They have a lot of motion, and they have a lot of different plays. I told my team they do a lot of things and we have to keep our eyes on the ball. It will be a 48-minute game. Neither of us are going to score 50 and have a running clock. Anyone driving through Hermiston on Friday night, who wants to shell out $5, will see a good game.”
Faaeteete said the Bombers have the ability to break free for explosive plays. The Bulldogs need to be able to stop those, and not hurt themselves with penalties.
“Their running back runs hard and they give us matchup problems,” Faaeteete said. “We need to control the run and not give up big plays.”
Neidhold also is looking forward to watching the battle in the trenches.
“They have some big guys up front who like to play rough,” he said. “Our offensive line vs. their defensive line will be a matchup that will declare itself early in this game.”
This will be the third matchup between the teams since Hermiston joined the MCC in 2018. The Bulldogs won in 2018, and the Bombers in 2019. They did not play each other last year.
“I know those guys down there are trying to build something and the coaches are putting in the time,” Neidhold said. “They want to make the MCC proud of them. We need them to be good. It just makes us better. I’m rooting for them.”
