HERMISTON — Hermiston’s 0-4 record is something the Bulldogs are not used to seeing.
They are looking to add a win to their record Friday, Oct. 1, when they travel to take on Walla Walla in a Mid-Columbia Conference game.
“Some of our younger guys are not used to losing or working that hard,” Hermiston coach Davis Faaeteete said. “No one likes to lose, or work hard and not win. We had kids quit after the first two weeks. It’s a character flaw in kids. At the end of the day, the core group of guys, which is about 70, is fun to be around, and they work hard. Kids can see adversity in two different ways — fight through the obstacles or let it hold them back.”
The Bulldogs (0-4 overall, 0-3 MCC) are coming off a 48-0 loss to Richland. They were missing starting quarterback Chase Elliott (medical issue) last week, but he is back and ready to go.
“It’s an opportunity for us to go down the road and focus on the little things,” Faaeteete said. “Walla Walla has a good staff who will get them ready for our game this week.”
The Blue Devils (1-3, 1-3) are coming off a 35-0 loss to Kamiakin. Their lone win is a 55-0 shellacking of Hanford on Sept. 17.
“We are looking at working on timing and execution,” Faaeteete said. “We are playing a lot of sophomores. We got to work on a few things today (Tuesday), special teams and such.”
Elliott is one of the Bulldogs’ best weapons out of the backfield. His return is key to Hermiston getting its offense churning.
“We try to establish the run game,” Faaeteete said, “and once we get the offensive line going and running backs going, it opens up our play action pass game that we like to run.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.