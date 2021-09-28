BOARDMAN — The Blue Mountain Community College rodeo team is looking to lasso a few dollars Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2, when it hosts the Battle at the Beach 2 Disc Golf Tournament at Sailboard Beach Disc Golf Course in Boardman.
The Professional Disc Golf Association sanctioned event will have divisions for pros, advanced, advanced 40-plus, intermediate and women. Each participant will get four rounds over the course of two days.
Rebecca Manning, president of the BMCC Rodeo Booster Club, proposed the idea, and knew the perfect person to help her put the event together — her husband Ryan Manning, who is a professional disc golf player.
“This is her baby,” Ryan Manning said. “I’m just helping to put it together.”
Manning may be a pro player, but he’s also a professional bullfighter, which makes this event near and dear to him.
“It’s kind of funny how it works out like that,” he said. “Two pretty different worlds, but two things I am passionate about.”
This is not the first time Blue Mountain has hosted a disc golf event to benefit the rodeo team.
“Last time we raised about $4,000, but this time we are up against other tournaments, and it wasn’t a registered PDGA tournament last time,” Manning said. “Once you register with the PDGA, you have to provide a prize value of 85% of their entry fee. Pros play for cash, amateurs play for discs and other prizes. If they get the value for what they entered, they will come again.”
To meet that percentage, sponsors are key.
“Academy Mortgage is the title sponsor, the River Lodge is doing 40% off your room if you stay,” Manning said. “Midway Bar & Grill (Hermiston) is bring food. Players also are getting rated rounds, which is important to them.”
The pro rating system ranges from 0-1,000. Manning’s rating is 961.
“There are a few players rated higher than me in the tournament,” Manning said. “I think I will play since Matt (Winter) is not going to play. I don’t want Rebecca to be overwhelmed.”
Manning and Winter will set up the course in Boardman. It’s a relatively open space, so they are creating boundaries to add a little difficulty in some places.
“You need a lot of trees to be a good disc golf course,” Manning said. “We need to do course preparation to make it more fun. The best courses, you want to be manipulating discs around trees and uphill. The more trees and the more elevation, that’s when the true skills come out.”
Torrie Griggs, with the Boardman Chamber of Commerce, was instrumental in getting the course designed, according to Manning.
“It has nice tee pads and baskets, which is good,” Manning said.
At present, there are 40 or so players registered for the event, but Manning believes they will have about 60 players.
“I think some are watching the weather,” he said. “The cutoff is Sept. 29, so cards and groupings can be put together.”
Fee to play is $65 for amateurs and $75 for pros. Everyone will get a player’s pack.
A game for everyone
Manning first started playing disc golf a couple of years ago when he and fellow bullfighter Sean Peterson were looking for something to do before a rodeo.
“We were staying in a hotel and we were next to a disc golf course,” Manning said. “We went to Big 5 and got a starter pack of three discs. We can kill half a day playing. Now, we have courses we like to go to. We know which ones are good, which are bad and which are fun.”
Manning has his brother, Miles Barry, who also is a bullfighter, playing the game.
“Miles is really into it,” Manning said. “I got into it more than they did, and I was better than they were in the beginning. I met a friend, Andrew Laffie, in Pendleton playing disc golf. He played for the Oregon State University disc team in college. He really taught me how to play. I was better than he was within a year. I turned pro last year.”
A big draw to the sport for Manning is that disc golf is cheap.
“There are no green fees and it plays fast,” he said. “When you play golf, you are committing to half a day, and it can get spendy. If you have someone who has never heard of disc golf or who has never played golf, you can show them the difference. If you took them out for golf in the morning, and disc golf in the afternoon, they would have more fun playing disc golf. It’s easier. I have taken bullfighters and bull riders out.”
Once you get to the pro ranks, and find discs that you prefer to play with, the sport can drain your wallet a bit.
“I have between 200 and 300 discs,” Manning said. “If you just want to have a nice walk in the park you can play with three. I will pay $15 for a disc, throw it a few times. If it’s not what I want, I can sell it for $10 and get part of my money back.”
And if you really like your disc, you put your name and phone number on it. If you lose a disc, an honest person will make sure you get it back.
If you want to learn to play, Manning runs weekly events on Tuesday night at Community Park in Pendleton. There are also events on Thursday and Sunday.
