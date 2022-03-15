HELIX — Doc Porter knew he wanted to work with a high school track program when he left college. Little did he know he would be running his own program a year later.
Porter, a 2016 Pendleton graduate, took the coaching job at Griswold High School this spring, and after a few first-week jitters, he has settled in to teaching everything from sprints to throws.
“I didn’t see myself coaching alone this soon,” Porter said. “It has definitely been a challenge. A year ago, I was the athlete. It has been fun to take what I learned from high school and college coaches and relay that to the kids, and not make the same missteps that I did.”
As with many things in a small town, news gets passed around before it hits the intended party.
“My husband had mentioned to me having Doc come and coach,” Griswold Athletic Director Tammie Parker said. “Before I reached out, we checked with his dad (Kevin) to make sure it wouldn’t be an issue with the farm. Kevin said it wouldn’t be. I reached out to Doc. He has fresh eyes just coming off a successful college track career. I thought he’d be a good fit.”
Porter, who ran at Central Washington University, said things have been interesting, but it also has been fun.
“With my mom (Whitney) being a teacher and understanding how to write lesson plans, it’s helped me get my feet under me,” Porter said. “It has been a lot of fun. I was anxious to start. They seem to be having fun. As long as we keep getting better each day, I don’t know if there is much more I can ask for.”
The Grizzlies have 12 athletes out, which is twice as many as last year. Porter has sprinters, throwers and a middle distance runner.
“I did the 4x100, 4x400, 200, 400 and 800 in college, and today I taught discus,” he said. “The great thing is, we trained along with the throwers in college, now I watch videos and get information. I am getting into the discus now. I am committed.”
Porter said he knows not everyone wants to run or throw in college, but he wants to teach the ones who want to learn.
“I’m really more concerned that the kids are enjoying their season and having a good time,” he said.
Parker also has been impressed with how things have been going.
“I have stopped by practice a couple of times,” she said. “The kids seem to be enjoying themselves, and his enthusiasm shows. He is knocking it out of the ballpark as far as we are concerned.”
The Grizzlies will open their season April 1 at the Carnival of Speed in Milton-Freewater.
“I competed in that in high school,” Porter said. “It’s a good get-your-feet-wet meet.”
Porter won the 400 meters in a time of 51.49 seconds at the event his senior year. It was the first time he had ever run the distance.
He would later place fifth at the 5A state meet in the event in a time of 50.23. He also was part of the Bucks’ 4x400 relay team that finished second (3:21.63).
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree
While Porter never went to Griswold, he has pretty impressive family ties to the school.
His dad, Kevin, was a standout basketball and track athlete for the Grizzlies, as was his uncle Tim Porter, who holds the school record in the high jump with a height of 6-9. Tim broke his dad Charlie’s record in 1986.
Kevin also holds the school record in the javelin (179-8), the 110 hurdles (14.8) and the 300 hurdles (38.9).
Tim has the top marks in the long jump (23-6), triple jump (45-5) and was a member of the 4x100 relay team (44.7) as a freshman, while grandpa Charlie has the record in the pole vault (11-0), which the school no longer offers.
Porter’s mom, Whitney (nee Wagner), also played volleyball, basketball and ran track for the Grizzlies. She is a member of the school-record 4x100 relay team (51.5), and the 4x400 relay team (4:15.9).
A well-rounded athlete
When Porter was at Pendleton High, he ran cross-country, played basketball, swam and did track. It was on the track that he excelled.
“In high school, I was training to be a decathlete in college, so I did a lot of different events — 100, 200, 300 hurdles, 400, long jump, triple jump and threw the javelin,” he said. “In college it was far more specialized. By the time I graduated, I ran the 100, 200, 400, 4x100 and 4x400.”
During his last indoor season before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, his 4x400 relay team won the Great Northwest Athletic Conference title.
“The day before our first outdoor meet (in 2020), our coach called and said we weren’t having a season,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it. I had been training for months.”
Since he graduated last spring from CWU, Porter has been working the family farm with his dad.
I’m just trying to decide if that's what I want to do,” he said of farming. “I have an anthropology degree. I specialized in archeology (people, not dinosaurs).”
Until then, he will add to the family legacy with the Griswold track team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.