Hermiston football coach David Faaeteete, left, was named an honorary captain for the University of Oregon football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, against Portland State University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Joining Faaeteete for the honor were Max Forer, center, and Geoff Schwartz.
EUGENE — David Faaeteete returned Saturday, Sept. 2, to Autzen Stadium, the place where he played defensive tackle for University of Oregon for four years.
Faaeteete, Hermiston’s head football coach, was an honorary captain for the University of Oregon game against Portland State — an 81-7 victory by the Ducks.
“My college roommate was Geoff Schwartz for a couple of years,” Faaeteete said. “They called me because they knew he was going to be in town. It was pretty exciting to get that phone call. It’s always fun to go back to your alma mater and take it all in once again.”
Faaeteete, who played 2004-07 for the Ducks 2004-07, was a four-year letterman at Oregon, making 28 starts and earning the defensive game ball at Michigan in 2007 in a season in which he also served as one of the team captains.
Faaeteete, Schwartz (offensive tackle) and Max Forer (center) shared honorary captain duties for the game.
“Geoff and I both played as true freshmen,” Faaeteete said. “We vacationed together in July, and we are godparents to his kids.”
Schwartz went on to play eight seasons in the NFL, while Forer is an attorney in Portland.
“Max has his hand in NIL deals,” Faaeteete said.
As honorary captains, the former players joined the Ducks for a team dinner on Friday night, talked to the team, and enjoyed the accolades before the game.
“It (the dinner) makes the training table we got in college look like appetizers,” Faaeteete said. “We sat down, said grace, then we got up to get dinner. It was family style dining. We turned the corner and the first thing I saw was a table with gourmet sushi, center cut prime rib, smoked salmon, pasta, and a bunch of other things. Then there was a dessert table. I told Geoff I could find one more year of eligibility. It was pretty sweet.”
The on-field presentation was just as nice.
“They played highlight clips, and when I went to go out to midfield, I heard ‘coach, coach, coach.’ Some of our (Hermiston) players were there. It was nice to relieve the glory days, if you will. It brings back good memories.”
