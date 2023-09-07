Faaeteete honorary captain.jpg

Hermiston football coach David Faaeteete, left, was named an honorary captain for the University of Oregon football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, against Portland State University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Joining Faaeteete for the honor were Max Forer, center, and Geoff Schwartz.

 Eric Evans/Contributed Photo

EUGENE — David Faaeteete returned Saturday, Sept. 2, to Autzen Stadium, the place where he played defensive tackle for University of Oregon for four years.

Faaeteete, Hermiston’s head football coach, was an honorary captain for the University of Oregon game against Portland State — an 81-7 victory by the Ducks.

