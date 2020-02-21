TOUCHET, Wash. — Stanfield’s Eastern Oregon Family Taekwondo program placed six athletes in first, six more in second, and 11 in third place at the 28th Annual Walla Walla Karate-Do Invitational on Feb. 15.
The Stanfield dojo brought 23 total students to the competition.
Kionna Idris, 16, placed first in both sparring and in forms in her respective age category. Jordan Velasco, 7, and Zander Baher, 6, both earned first in sparring and second in forms. Zayden Higareda, 4, placed first in sparring, and Grant Lissman, 11, also took first in forms.
Rebekah Pace, 7, took second in forms, and Liliah Brown, 8, earned second in sparring. Jezly Higareda, 7, and Henry Lissman, 4, placed second in sparring.
“There were more competitors this year than there were before,” EOFT owner and instructor Erwin Watson said. “We had three weeks to prepare, and all they participated in were forms and sparring. They weren’t used to the 3-point sparring and how the rules go, but a couple did a good job preparing themselves. Of course, I didn’t expect everyone to bring any hardware or metals home, and I feel bad for them because they worked so hard, and now they have to work for the next tournament.”
Earning four additional fourth-place medals, the Stanfield dojo brought home 27 total awards. Their next tournament will be held in Portland in May.
