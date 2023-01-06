PENDLETON — The pickleball craze is sweeping the nation, and the sport has found a niche in Eastern Oregon.
The Roundup Athletic Center in Pendleton has several devout players, and the Hermiston Parks and Recreation and Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center have joined forces to provide a winter retreat for players.
“We are trying to create more recreation opportunities,” Hermiston Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Artz said. “We get more retired folks in the morning, and we have seen upwards of 25-30 people in the evenings. It’s growing and we see a lot more ages up there. It is quick to learn and open to all ages.”
Jackie and Jim Barkley of Pendleton are hoping to entice more people to join them.
“It’s fun,” Jackie Barkley said. “It’s a sport for all ages. Our oldest player is 81, and I am the youngest at 61. We take over the gym for 90 minutes every Tuesday and Thursday. They taped up the courts for us and they have the nets. We aren’t trying to win tournaments, we are playing for fun and for exercise. We are exercising and we don’t even know it.”
Barkley said she first heard about pickleball from her son, and decided it would be fun to play with her grandchildren.
“I went to Walmart and bought the outdoor set,” Barkley said. “Me and the grandkids went to Adams and played on the court there. There was an interest list at the RAC, and we signed up. That was in the summer. Singles are a lot harder. You get tired a lot faster.”
Bill Grable was the first person to put the pickleball bug in the RAC’s ear. He and a small group of players take advantage the court time every week.
In the summer, Hermiston has four courts at Sunset Courts. There is a small fee to play on the indoor and outdoor courts.
“They are school district courts, but we are allowed to use them for pickleball,” Artz said of the Sunset Courts. “During the summer, they start to play as early as 6 a.m. There is a charge. The membership is under the Parks and Rec umbrella to use the courts, but it is very minimal for the entire summer.”
The drop-in rate for EOTEC is $3, while a three-month membership is $45.
At the RAC, the use of the courts is tied into a general membership package, and the prices vary.
“All we have done is purchase the nets,” RAC general manager Dena Gutterud said. “They come in and do their thing. We have four nets and we mark out certain times they can play. Seniors who are coming in and playing, their membership is about $44 a month. For those 65 and older, they should check with their insurance to see if they offer Silver and Fit and Renew Active.”
While Pendleton has several outdoor tennis courts, Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes said most are not in playable condition.
“The biggest challenge is the outdoor courts we have are in pretty bad shape,” Hughes said. “When we find that magic pot of money we will address that. The ones in really bad shape, you would have to excavate them and re-lay them. It was in our plan in 2019, but unfortunately that was one of the things we did not have the funding for.”
Hughes is a fan of the sport and hopes to be able to offer more options for community members.
“It has some real advantages,” Hughes said of the sport. “It’s the skills of tennis without the demands of tennis. It can become a thinking man’s game.”
North East Tennis Center in Pendleton had a learn to play pickleball class for adults in November, and you can buy a membership to play there.
Pickleball popularity is skyrocketingAccording to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, there were more than 4.8 million pickleball players, or “picklers,” in the United States in 2021.
The sport, which is a combination of tennis, pingpong and badminton, and played with a ball similar to a Wiffle ball, grew 40% between 2019 and 2021, making it the nation’s fastest growing sport.
More than half of the serious players (those who play more than eight times a year) are 55 and older, according to the USA Pickleball Association.
Pickleball equipment is simple. Players have a lightweight solid-faced paddle that is smaller than a tennis racket, and the ball is a hollow polymer ball with holes that create less drag than a tennis ball. The court is 44 feet long and 20 feet wide. The net is 36 inches high at the ends and 34 inches high at the center.
Equipment can be purchased at local sporting goods stores and online.
The rules are fairly simple, and the first team to 11 points, leading by at least two points, wins the game.
Serves must be underhand, and the receiving team must allow the ball to bounce before returning. The serving team must also allow the ball to bounce, this is called the two-bounce rule. After that, the ball can be played off a bounce or a volley.
Players may not volley the ball in the “kitchen,” which is a 7-foot box in front of the net on both sides of the court.
Where did pickleball come from?The game was created in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington, by three dads who were looking for a fun game for their children.
Joel Pritchard, Barney McCallum and Bill Bell are credited with creating the game and establishing the rules.
The first pickleball tournament was held in 1976 in Tukwila, Washington. By 1990, the sport was being played in all 50 states.
Fast forward to the present, the U.S. Pickleball National Championships are played at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, and Tom Brady and LeBron James have invested in Major League Pickleball teams.
Advocates are hoping to see the sport introduced as a sport at the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
