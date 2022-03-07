BAKER CITY — Three players scored in double figures Saturday, March 5, to lead Jordan Valley to a 52-28 rout of Echo in the fourth-place game of the Oregon School Activities Association Class 1A Girls State Basketball Tournament in Baker City.
The loss ends the Cougars’ season at 19-6 overall and a sixth-place finish at state. Jordan Valley finished with a 26-6 record.
Echo, which opened the tournament with a 54-37 loss to North Douglas in the quarterfinals, followed by a 58-49 win over Trout Lake in the consolation bracket had 11 points and seven rebounds from Faith McCarty. No other Cougar had more than seven points in the loss.
McCarty got Echo off to a quick start, nailing a 3-pointer to open the scoring four seconds into the game. Jordan Valley’s Kelsey Gluch answered with a 3-ball of her own to tie the game. Back-to-back turnovers by the Mustangs led to a jumper from McCarty and Sydney Bracher for a 7-3 Echo advantage with 6:25 left in the opening quarter.
Jordan Valley closed the first quarter on a 16-5 run to open a 19-12 lead after the first quarter. The Mustangs then used a 12-5 push in the second quarter to blow the game open.
The Cougars shot just 19% from the floor, finishing 9-for-46, including a 3-for-17 effort from the 3-point line. Echo also finished with 13 turnovers, leading to eight points for Echo. Jordan Valley owned a decided advantage in the paint, outscoring the Cougars 17-6, and at the free-throw line. The Mustangs were 16-for-27 from the foul line, while Echo was 7-for-11.
The Mustangs shot 37% from the floor, finishing 16-for-43, including a 4-for-15 effort from the 3-point line.
Kelsey Gluch led the Mustangs with 13 points, while Jill Gammett added 12 points and Tayler Eiguren had 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
