Wednesday’s 1A state playoff game was one played in brief bursts.
The Echo girls (13-14, 10-4 BSL), fresh off last week’s Big Sky League championship loss to South Wasco County, couldn’t manage a recovery as they were handed a 37-22 defeat to end their season against the visiting Southwest Christian Wildcats.
“I wouldn’t say we came out and played our game tonight,” said coach Heather Madison. “But I saw some flashes of how we play when we’re on top of things.”
The Wildcats, who are No. 3 in the Valley 10 league, held Echo to under 10 points until the third quarter, when they would put together nine points to come within 12 of the lead, but not enough to keep their season alive.
Cougars junior Tylene Skillman scored two at the line to give Echo their only lead with 5:18 left in the first quarter, but a 3-pointer from Wildcats sophomore Rachel Haas flipped the switch and set the tempo for the rest of the game.
Junior Rachel McCarty knocked down three straight points in the second quarter to come within two points of the lead, but the Wildcats returned with a nine-point run after four scoreless minutes to round out the half with a 20-9 advantage.
If Southwest Christian had one thing over the Cougars, it was their height. Sophomores Kayla Morgan and Emily Turner, both 6-foot-1 posts, nabbed eight and seven rebounds, respectively, and did their best to beat the Cougars out of the paint.
“We’ve never played a team that tall before,” said Cougars freshman point guard Faith McCarty. “It took a lot of getting used to, but we put up a really good fight. I’m proud of how we handled them.”
McCarty finally got her team into double digits with a basket two minutes into quarter three. And after three unanswered Cougars points in the final quarter, four scoreless minutes ticked away until the Wildcats finished the game with a seven-point streak.
Only four Cougars scored during the game, with Rachel McCarty’s nine points leading the pack. Skillman chipped in seven, and Faith McCarty five.
“This was a good way to end our season,” Madison said. “We made it further than I ever expected us to. We made milestones from our season’s beginning until now. This is just the beginning for us. We’ll have a really strong girls basketball team next year. This season was a great foundation.”
Echo finished the year at No. 2 in the Big Sky League standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.