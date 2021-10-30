ECHO — The Echo Cougars stormed through the Big Sky League with an 11-0 record and did not lose a set. It only stands to reason they would garner three first-team selections to the all-league team.
Senior Faith McCarty was named the Player of the Year by the league coaches, while sophomore Nevaeh Thew and senior Charlei Harwood were named to the first team.
Also on the first team is Ione/Arlington junior Madison Orem.
Echo, which will play at St. Paul in the 1A state quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 2, has a 22-4 overall record. The Cougars won the BSL district title with a sweep of South Wasco County to earn a bye in the first round of state.
Echo swept Umpqua Valley Christian in the second round of state Oct. 30 to run its win streak to 10 matches.
McCarty led the Cougars with 147 kills and also had 117 assists, 152 digs and 38 service aces.
Harwood had 74 kills, 48 aces, 43 digs, 14 blocks and five assists for the Cougars, while Thew had 169 assists, 78 kills, 108 digs, 49 aces and nine blocks.
Orem served at 94% and handed out 504 assists for the Cardinals, who finished the season with an 11-10 record. They lost in the first of the 1A state tournament to Powder Valley.
