ECHO — For the first time in at least 12 years, the Echo Cougars are moving on to the quarterfinal round of the 1A state volleyball tournament.
Echo made quick work of Umpqua Valley Christian on Saturday, Oct. 30, beating the Monarchs 25-11, 25-14, 25-17 in Round 2.
The Cougars (22-4) will play at St. Paul on Nov. 2 in the quarterfinals. The Buckaroos beat Central Christian 3-1.
“They play with intensity,” Echo coach Des Thew said of her team. “Our girls play in a system. They hit hard and put it where people aren’t. We have a whole team of legit volleyball players. We don’t have a weak spot and I can trust the ball in their hands.”
The Cougars took advantage of several unforced errors on the part of the Monarchs in the first set, including three illegal rotations.
After UVC opened with a 2-0 lead, Echo stormed back to tie the score and take a 5-2 lead behind the serving of Nevaeh Thew, who reeled off four consecutive points. Halee Holman added three points, including an ace, to give the Cougars a 9-4 lead, and Faith McCarty put five points on the board for a 16-7 lead.
Nevaeh Thew served for the win, with game point ending with UVC’s Alannah Thennes hitting the ball out of play.
The Monarchs pulled themselves together at the start of the second second set, forging five ties before the Cougars started pulling away.
Holding an 8-7 lead, Echo’s Lily Wallis served five points for a 13-7 lead. McCarty and Thew had kills in the run.
UVC’s Amy Pappas pulled her team to within 15-11, but an unforced error killed the Monarch’s momentum.
Down the stretch, McCarty had four of her team-high 13 kills, and Charlei Harwood served four points. McCarty served an ace on the final point of the set.
“Our girls are just ready,” Des Thew said. “They were nervous last night, but they are hungry and ready to play.”
That much was evident in the third set as the Cougars jumped out to an 8-1 lead behind some impressive serving by Holman. Holman had two aces in her six-point run, and finished with five for the match.
UVC went on a little run of its own, coming back from a 14-9 deficit to make it 14-13, but Holman came around to serve again and gave the Cougars a 23-14 lead.
The Monarchs got two points back, but McCarty put the match away with a tip into an empty UVC front row.
Harwood added nine kills and a block for the Cougars, while Wallis had nine digs, Thew 19 assists and Morgan Hendrix four kills.
“Lily was a beast for us defensively,” Des Thew said. “She saved our bacon at times today. Morgan is so unassuming. She’s like our secret weapon.”
