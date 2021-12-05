Echo volleyball team picks up OSAA award Cougars raised money for the St. Anthony Cancer Care Clinic By ANNIE FOWLER East Oregonian Dec 5, 2021 Dec 5, 2021 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ECHO — The Echo girls volleyball team was named the Oregon School Activities Association Les Schwab 1A Team of the Month for November.Each winning team is chosen based on performance, dedication in the classroom and service to the community.The Cougars won the Big Sky League title with an 11-0 record and were 22-5 overall. They advanced to the Elite 8 of the 1A state volleyball tournament, where they lost to St. Paul in straight sets.The Cougars raised $213 during their Dig Pink Night and donated an additional $186 more to the St. Anthony Cancer Care Clinic, Pendleton. The money will help support local cancer patients in need.Members of the volleyball team also help officiate junior high volleyball matches, and work with the players during their practices. Most are also involved in ASB or FFA.Each winner of the Team of the Month award will receive a commemorative trophy and $100 will be donated to the team's program, courtesy of Les Schwab Tires. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Volleyball Team Volleyball Echo Volleyball Team Sport Les Schwab Team Cougar Month Award Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.