Echo v Huntington football
Buy Now

Echo quarterback Javon Curiel looks for a receiver during a 68-6 win Sept. 17, 2021, over the Huntington Locomotives in Echo. Curiel was named the Special District 4 Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

ECHO — Echo senior Javon Curiel, who played quarterback and wide receiver for the Cougars, was named the Special District 4 Co-Offensive Player of the Year. He also was a second-team defensive back.

Curiel was one of three Cougars named to the first team. He is joined by junior defensive lineman Mason Murdock, and sophomore quarterback Dom Curiel.

Javon Curiel averaged 100 receiving yards and one touchdown a game. At quarterback, he threw for an average of 45 yards a game.

Dom Curiel averaged 213 yards passing and two touchdowns a game, while Murdock averaged seven tackles and two quarterbacks and a fumble recovery an outing.

Echo also had a number of players named to the second team and honorable mention team.

The Cougars finished the season with a 4-3 record, and outscored their opponents on average 33-26 per game.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.