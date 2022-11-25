Thew
Ellis
Holman
Wallis
Sports writer
ECHO — Echo junior Nevaeh Thew was named the Old Oregon League Player of the Year, and was joined on the first team by teammates Lily Wallis and Halee Holman, and Aiva Ellis of Pilot Rock.
Echo’s Des Thew and Pilot Rock’s Jen Porter were named coaches of the year.
Thew was a threat for the Cougars all over the court. She finished the season with 238 kills, 232 assists, 41 aces, 190 digs and 21 kills.
Thew was also named to the OOL district all-tournament team.
Wallis, a senior, handed out 317 assists, while adding 150 kills, 58 aces, 239 digs and 15 blocks.
Holman, a senior defensive specialist, had 394 digs. She also had 27 aces.
The Cougars finished 10-1 in OOL play and 15-9 overall. Echo swept Crosshill Christian in the first round of the 1A state playoffs, but dropped a five-set match to Crane in the second round.
Ellis, a 5-foot-5, senior outside hitter, led the Rockets in kills (106), aces (40) and digs (279), and was second in serve receive average.
Pilot Rock went 4-7 in OOL play and 6-15 overall.
Earning second-team honors were Morgan Hendrix of Echo, Maya Texidor of Griswold, and Kyella Picard and Ella Stewart from Nixyaawii.
Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.
