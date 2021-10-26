PENDLETON — Kerry Eggers, a six-time Oregon Sports Writer of the Year, returns Thursday, Oct. 28, to Pendleton to promote his latest book, “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds.”
The event begins at 5 p.m. at Mac’s Bar and Grill, 1400 S.W. Dorion Ave.
Eggers, 68, will give a short talk about the book, take questions from the audience and sign books, which will be available at the event for $25.
The book is Eggers’ eighth, and follows his 2018 book “Jail Blazers.”
“I’ve been around a long time,” Eggers said. “I did cover the team when Jerome played. I knew him as well as any sports writer at the time. He seemed to be indestructible.”
The rags-to-riches life story of one of the most successful and popular players in Portland Trail Blazers history is told in this biography of Kersey, who died in 2015 at age 52 of a pulmonary embolism after routine knee surgery.
“He played 17 seasons in the NBA and never had one surgery,” Eggers said.
According to promotional information, Kersey was raised by grandparents in rural Virginia in the 1960’s and ’70s, and was among the least likely of all eventual NBA stars.
A late-bloomer as a basketball player, he was overlooked by college scouts. He signed with Longwood College in nearby Farmville, Va., which was just making the transition from NCAA Division III to Division II.
Kersey became a four-year starter and a small-college All-American but received little notice from NBA scouts.
He was chosen with the 46th pick and taken in the second round of the 1984 draft by the Portland Trail Blazers.
Kersey, one of the game’s greatest dunkers and high-energy players through his long career, played 11 of his 17 NBA seasons in Portland. He was a starter and key cog on a Portland team that reached the NBA Finals in both 1990 and ’92, and as a veteran reserve won a championship ring with the San Antonio Spurs in ’99.
Kersey’s story is one of perseverance and also of making a deep commitment to community and civic contributions. After his retirement as a player, he served many years as an ambassador for the Blazers and was working as the club’s director of alumni relations when he passed away.
“He wasn’t a perfect guy, but he was humble and respectful,” Eggers said. “A real motivational story to never sell yourself short.”
Proceeds from the sales of the general edition of the book will go to the Jerome Kersey Foundation in Portland and the Jerome Kersey ’84 men’s basketball scholarship at Longwood University, in Farmville, Virginia.
