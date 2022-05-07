HERMISTON — At any big club volleyball, baseball or basketball tournament, you will find recruiting services set up in hopes of drawing you in.
Their services vary, but they try to hook your son or daughter up with college coaches who might be interested in having them come for a tryout. There are no guarantees.
Tricia Mooney, superintendent of the Hermiston School District, encountered a slew of recruiting services last summer when she went to watch her daughter, Kambree Baker, play in a tournament in Denver.
“The fees were in the low range $3,000 and beyond,” Mooney said. “The students get an account that is searchable by coaches. As I was thinking about it, our student body and kids are a lot of first-generation college students. A lot of them can’t afford that.”
Mooney thought the Hermiston School District could help provide these services for their families. She put in a call to Athletic Director Larry Usher from her hotel room in Denver.
“I called Larry and said we need to do this for our kids,” Mooney said. “If parents don’t know how to navigate that system, how do we get our kids connected? We need someone to help our kids, and find what’s realistic for them. Out of that, everything kind of fell into place. It’s nice to see the connection we have made with the kids.”
Usher said he loved the idea.
“Why should we expect our families to invest their money in these recruiting services, when we can offer this to all our kids,” Usher said. “It’s an opportunity to expand their athletic careers and get money to go to school.”
With a plan set in motion, all they needed was the right person for the job. That came when Jay Ego was hired as the girls basketball coach. He had connections from years working in the Portland area.
“Jay has built this program and it’s an amazing resource for our kids and their families,” Mooney said. “It’s an investment in our kids. It’s so confusing, and there’s time involved with it. A parent who has a full-time job or other kids, it’s overwhelming.”
The program has paid dividends this year, with 22 students who have signed or will sign letters of intent to play 10 sports at colleges around the country. Ego said more are on the horizon.
“We found the right guy for the job,” Usher said. “It was all about timing. We had conversations with him, had a plan in motion and thought he would be a good fit. It worked out well.”
The program is a great stepping stone for students and parents who have trouble navigating the college recruiting process.
“Those are the kids we believe Jay is going to benefit the most,” Usher said. “Jay serves as a great connection with the schools recruiting our kids. A lot of kids who get a chance to go to college, they might fall in love with school and they got that through athletics.”
The right person for the job
Ego, a 1987 Hermiston High School graduate, took over the girls basketball program this past season, leading the the Bulldogs to a 15-11 record and a trip to the 3A state tournament Elite 8. They fell one win shy of a state trophy.
The rest was a bonus.
“I was in the right place at the right time, Ego said. “I feel really fortunate.”
Ego is listed as a success coach on the Hermiston High School website. He helps student-athletes navigate the recruiting process, among other things.
“All schools do it at different levels to a certain extent with coaches and athletic directors,” Ego said. “It’s more of a process by committee. Having a person assigned to student-athlete recruiting isn’t very common. There isn’t one I have found in Washington, Oregon or Nevada. It’s a pretty unique position.”
Of the nine Mid-Columbia Conference schools, Hermiston is the only one with a position such as Ego’s.
“Without that position, they are left to their own devices looking on the internet, or getting hooked up with recruiting services who are in it for the wrong reasons,” Ego said. “Hopefully people see this as a safe place to get help.”
Ego primarily helps kids navigate the paperwork process, the right level process, and the right school process.
“It can be pretty intimidating,” Ego said. “Things are different than they were when their parents were in school. COVID has changed things with the extra year the college athletes got. The transfer portal at the NCAA Division I and II level and not having to sit out a year changes a lot of things. Even a lot of coaches don’t know what’s going on.”
Hermiston soccer player Anahi Avila said Ego was key in helping her with the recruiting process.
“Mr. Ego helped me a lot,” said Avila, who recently signed with Blue Mountain Community College. “He got my head in the right direction, and helped me talk to coaches from other schools. He was so supportive in my choice. He was super, super helpful. No matter what he is doing, he will put that aside and help you first.”
Ego said athletes still have to market themselves to a certain degree if they want to find the right fit.
“Some of it is about visibility,” Ego said. “Coaches can’t find everyone. You have to market yourself. This year has a little bit of a triage because of COVID the past two years. There is more urgency to help them. I hope it becomes part of our school process to be active in the recruiting process.”
Of the 22 athletes moving on, they participate in basketball, baseball, dance, football, lacrosse, soccer, softball, track, volleyball and wrestling.
Each sport is a different recruiting process. When dancer T’Lee Burk was applying to Oklahoma City University, no amount of conversations was going to make a difference. There are no dance recruiters. She had to show proof of her talent.
“Her dance school was based on audition tapes,” Ego said. “They are looking for specific talents.”
Ego has also worked with athletes who didn’t know if they had the talent to play at the next level.
“Part of this job is helping kids with the potential to find a home,” Ego said. “Colleges miss out on some kids. It’s good for the athletes and the schools. You create a network that pays dividends as you go into adulthood and jobs. College and high school athletics help you compete in life, whether it be a job or whatever. You have to make sure you are good at time management and be a good teammate. That all translates into the workforce.”
Athletes who think they might want to play college sports, Ego is encouraging them to reach out to him their sophomore year in case they need to right any wrongs.
He counsels them on everything from grades to social media.
“Talking to college coaches over the years, they are always watching,” Ego said. “The recruiting process is difficult for coaches too. Coaches are looking to spend 2-5 years with an athlete. They are looking hard at who they will bring into their family. They are looking not only for good athletes, but good people. And they are looking at social media too. It can turn people off really fast.”
Ego said there is unused scholarship money in college athletics every year because the process is easier to ignore than navigate.
“That’s one of the reasons this position was created,” he said. “There is a lot of money out there for athletes. You get to play the sport you love and get to reduce college costs.”
