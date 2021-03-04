A new look

The Hermiston Bulldogs will debut their new uniforms Friday. They have three new looks — white jerseys with gold numbers trimmed in purple, purple jerseys with gold numbers trimmed in black, and black jerseys with gold numbers trimmed in purple. They also have new pants and helmets.

“There are a lot of smiles,” Coach David Faaeteete said of his players. “Rocking new jerseys is pretty exciting.”