HERMISTON — Chase Elliott is excited to get back on the football field. The Hermiston High School quarterback suffered a leg injury in the first quarter of the season opener in 2019 against Pasco and was sidelined the rest of the season.
A junior, Elliott spent the spring and summer honing his skills, and now is ready to put them to good use.
“Fun would be a good word for it,” Elliott said of playing again. “This year, I’m a lot more relaxed in the pocket. There is trust. I have known them (teammates) a lot longer, they respect me and have my back. We will be OK.”
The Bulldogs will open their season on Friday, March 5, against Hanford in a Mid-Columbia Conference game in Richland, Washington. No fans will be allowed.
“Four games is all we have, so we have to maximize it,” Elliott said.
While having Elliott back is a bonus, the Bulldogs will be without talented senior Trevor Wagner, who had shoulder surgery during the offseason. Wagner is a receiver, linebacker, kicker, punter and kick return man.
“It would have been nice to have him,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “Trevor would have been able to do a lot for us. We will see if we can get him back for a couple of games this season.”
The Bulldogs do have many other options on offense.
In the backfield, seniors Daniel Faaeteete (6-0, 220) and Thomas Reagan (5-10, 195) will share time. Reagan missed last season with an injury, while Faaeteete missed time with a knee injury.
“They are lightning and a bulldozer,” coach Faaeteete said. “Thomas is the fastest kid on the team, and Daniel has a little shake to him. They both do things really well, they are physical runners and they complement each other well.”
Elliott and his running backs worked hard to get back on the field.
“They stayed the course and continued to work hard so when the season got started they were ready to go,” Faaeteete said. “Chase and Thomas missed last season — they are ready to get going and showcase their talents.”
Senior Spencer Juul (6-0, 175) will be one of Elliott’s main targets with Wagner out. He also will play in the secondary.
“He has done a lot to prepare for the season,” Faaeteete said. “He’s a two-way starter for us. I’m excited about his growth.”
Faaeteete’s eyes light up when he talks about his veteran linemen Sam Cadenas (jr., 6-0, 250), Josh Fernandez (sr., 6-2, 290) and Tyson Stocker (sr., 6-4, 250), who put on more than 40 pounds from last season.
“Josh is a three-year starter and has done his job,” Faaeteete said. “He will have a coming out party this year. Tyson has grown a ton. When he came back for workouts, I said, ‘Who did you eat?’ He grew a bunch physically and mentally.”
But it’s Cadenas that is the driving force. He averaged 5.9 tackles a game last year.
“Sam is an animal on the wrestling mat, and he brings that same tenacity to the football field,” Faaeteete said. “He plays with a different motor. It’s fun to see him compete, and he always has a smile on his face.”
The Bulldogs also return Koi Mikami at linebacker, but will have young players at a variety of positions.
“Overall, we will have good team speed,” Faaeteete said. “We are faster and bigger on the defensive line, and our receiving corps will be better than last year.”
Hanford dropped a 32-14 game to Chiawana in its season opener last week.
“I watched the game, and we came up with a game plan,” Faaeteete said of facing the Falcons. “The kids did some good things, and some bad things. That’s why they call it practice.”
