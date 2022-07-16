IRRIGON — Irrigon junior Boyd Davis and Riverside sophomore Riley Lantis earned second-team Easter Oregon League baseball honors.
Davis was selected as a pitcher, while Lantis, a first baseman, was chosen as an infielder.
The Knights finished the season 5-7in the EOL and 7-13 overall, while the Pirates were 4-8 in league play and 6-13 overall.
Jaden Tiller of Burns, and Kade Kurata of Vale were named co-players of the year, while Vale’s Garrett Brown was named coach of the year.
In softball, Irrigon’s Priscilla Chapa, and Umatilla’s Madison Rico, Kyleigh Wheeler and Libby Hartley were named to the second team.
Named to the honorable mention team were Umatilla’s Piper Dilley and Thalia Trujillo, along with Irrigon’s Shelby Harshman, Leyla Gutierrez and Natalia Gridley, and Riverside’s Justin Tido, Makaila Lantis and Clarissa Sanchez.
The Vikings finished 7-5 in EOL play and 8-19 overall. The Pirates were 2-10 in league play and 2-17 overall, and the Knights went 0-12 in league play and 0-21 overall.
Burns swept the all-league honors, with Melissa Medley named player of the year, Ayla Davies the pitcher of the year, and Robert Medley coach of the year.
