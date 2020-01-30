BOARDMAN — While the Umatilla girls were well in charge of the first half of their season’s second basketball game against Riverside; they were not prepared for Jasmin Lopez in the second half.
The Pirates sophomore scored a game-high 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to rally past visiting Umatilla and emerge with a 41-35 Eastern Oregon League victory on Thursday night.
“We had to slow down,” Riverside head coach Clair Costello said. “We were going faster than we could play. In the second half, we slowed down, ran our offense, and got the shots. We still can’t shoot 3s — we still have to be within three feet of the basket — but we played well.”
The Vikings led 30-21 with 3:39 left in the third quarter. But the Pirates fought their way back into the game with a six-point, quarter-closing streak that caught them up 30-27 at the buzzer.
Pirates senior Megan Hegar opened the fourth quarter with a basket to pull within one point, and the Vikings attempted two back-to-back treys to stay ahead, but both fell short.
Lopez notched the game-changing basket with 6:57 left to play to give the Pirates their first lead at 31-30. She would contribute a 3-pointer, two more baskets, and a point at the line to Riverside’s comeback down the stretch. Her trey, combined with senior Cesi Garcia’s basket, capped off a six-point streak that put the Pirates out front for good.
“We came out with more intensity,” Lopez, a guard, said of the second half. “We weren’t rushing things anymore.”
Lopez pulled the Pirates within one point of Umatilla twice in the first quarter — once at 3-2 and again at 5-4. But the Vikings responded with a seven-point run, three points of which came from sophomore Jara Montez, that helped them to a 12-4 lead with 2:14 left in the quarter. Riverside was outscored 16-6.
Umatilla extended that advantage to 11 points in the opening minutes of the second quarter. But Riverside strung together a six-point run that pulled them within four points at 22-18 with 46 seconds left in the half.
Smith scored a 3-pointer at 6:30 in quarter three, but both sides were held without a basket for the ensuing 2:20. Lopez contributed five points to Riverside’s third-quarter rally before claiming the game in the fourth.
“Umatilla was aggressive and strong in the first half,” Lopez said. “I’m not sure what happened in the second. Everything was in their heads. Our defense was great, and our offense really picked up in the second half.”
Garcia, Hegar, sophomore Yazeli Ayala, and junior Jaylene Altamirano all contributed four points each to Riverside’s comeback win.
Smith and sophomore Taylor Durfey each had a team-high 11 points for Umatilla.
“They’re tough,” Costello said of the Vikings. “(Durfey) is a great player. For a sophomore, she’s a brute. You have to game-plan for her. This was a good win for us. We’re feeling good about ourselves.”
The Pirates (4-14, 2-3 EOL), who snapped a three-game skid with their win over the Vikings, host Nyssa on Saturday at 3 p.m. Umatilla (5-14, 1-4 EOL) hosts Burns on Saturday in a 5 p.m. tip-off.
