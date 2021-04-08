CORVALLIS — After grabbing its first undefeated regular season, the eighth-ranked Eastern Oregon University volleyball team highlighted the 2020 postseason Cascade Collegiate Conference honors, released Thursday, April 8.
Kaki McLean Morehead was named the CCC Coach of the Year, while Kiley McMurtrey grabbed her third-straight Libero of the Year honor, Madison Pilon was named the Setter of the Year, and Cambree Scott was named the Player of the Year. No. 13-ranked Corban University’s Rylee Troutman earned Freshman of the Year.
Morehead is in her 14th season at the helm of the Mountaineers, heading into postseason with a 15-0 record, including EOU’s first-ever undefeated CCC season at 14-0. Under Morehead, the Mounties have won sixth regular-season CCC championships, including their third straight title. With the regular season title secured, the Mountaineers will host this year's CCC Volleyball Tournament on April 9 and 10. EOU has also secured an automatic qualifying bid to the NAIA National Tournament.
As a team, EOU leads the conference with 13.3 kills per set (18th in the NAIA), a .262 hitting clip (fourth in the NAIA) and 12.5 assists per set (11th in the NAIA). The Mounties also average 2.5 blocks per set (ninth in the NAIA) and hold opponents to a .097 hitting clip.
McMurtrey is a three-time CCC Libero of the Year and all-conference selection. The senior from Idaho Falls, Idaho, has appeared in all 54 sets for the Mounties and posted a team-high 24 aces — second-most in the conference. She ranks first in the CCC with 5.15 digs per set and boasts a 92.2 service reception percentage.
Pilon earned her first Setter of the Year honor after a solid year fueling the Mountie offense. The Olympia, Washington, native grabs her second All-CCC first-team recognition after posting 8.1 assists per set, which ranks second in the CCC. The senior also averages 2.04 digs per set and has six blocks on the year. Offensively, Pilon has scored off three kills and 11 aces.
Scott was named the Player of the Year after appearing in 53 sets for EOU. She grabs her second consecutive All-CCC first team honor by averaging 2.32 kills per set (16th in the CCC) on a .298 hitting clip (third in the CCC). The middle hitter is a threat at the net, leading the CCC with 64 total blocks and a 1.21 blocks per set average (12th in the NAIA).
Troutman has had a sparkling rookie campaign, registering an attack percentage of .231 (11th in the CCC) and averaging 2.46 kills per set entering this weekend's play. She scored a career-high 15 kills against Lewis-Clark State College on March 19, finishing with 18 points on the night. The outside hitter from Powell Butte also has 14 blocks and 19 aces on the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.