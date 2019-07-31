LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University was selected to finish sixth in the Frontier Conference’s preseason football coaches poll, and fourth in a preseason poll of the conference’s media and sports information directors, both of which came out Tuesday.
EOU’s Interstate 84 rival, College of Idaho, was the preseason favorite in both polls, garnering five of eight first-place votes and 44 points. In the media poll, the Coyotes had five of a possible 15 first-place votes and 99 points.
Southern Oregon, which had 40 points and two first-place votes, was second on the coaches poll, followed by Montana Western (31.5), Montana Tech (30), Rocky Mountain (29), EOU (28.5), Carroll College (13) and MSU-Northern. Montana Western secured the lone remaining first-place vote.
Southern Oregon (95 points) and Montana Western (85) were also second and third, respectively, in the media poll, with each claiming three first-place votes. EOU (72), Rocky Mountain (71) and Montana Tech (64) took the next three spots. Rocky, the defending conference champion, did collect two first-place votes, while both EOU and Montana Tech had one first-place vote.
Carroll (39) and MSU-Northern (15) rounded out the polling.
The Mountaineers open the regular season against the top two favorites — College of Idaho and Southern Oregon — on the road. EOU squares off against the Yotes Aug. 31 in Caldwell, Idaho, and travels to Ashland to face the Raiders Sept. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.