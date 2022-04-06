HEPPNER — Heppner High School has turned out several top-notch football players over the years, and Eastern Oregon University coach Tim Camp has tried to scoop up as many as he can.
Brock Hisler is the latest Heppner player to join the Mountaineers.
“I’m very excited, Hisler said. “We were emailing back and forth and they invited me up for a visit.”
For Camp, getting Heppner youths in his program is a bonus.
“They are good kids and they work hard,” Camp said. “ Coach (Greg) Grant does such a great job. He gets them going in the right direction and they fit into our program. I will take all the Heppner kids I can get. They have grit, determination and they want to be coached. Not every kid has that in this day and age.”
Hisler met with defensive coordinator Bryan Mills, who let him know they thought the best fit for him would be a linebacker.
“I like him on the defensive side of the ball,” Camp said. “He has good athletic position flexibility. I’m fully aware how he runs the ball, but I want to try him on defense first.”
Grant said no matter the position Hisler plays, he will not disappoint at EOU.
“He is a kid who is going to give them 100%” Grant said. “He is very coachable, hardworking and someone you can count on. He just wants to play football. He will do what you ask of him, and how you ask. That’s what they will enjoy the most.”
Mills gave Hisler a campus tour, then they met with Camp, who offered Hisler a partial scholarship to become a Mountaineer.
“He said he’s been pleased with the Heppner kids he’s had,” said Hisler, who will pursue an agriculture business degree.
Other Heppner players to suit up for the Mountaineers include offensive lineman Patrick Collins, linebacker Chris Kindle, receiver Mason Lehman and linebacker Jackson Lehman.
Grant said Eastern is a good fit for Hisler.
“They don’t look down at them (small-school players),” Grant said. “They give every kid the same opportunity. Education is the No. 1 thing, and football is a fun thing. It fits in pretty well with our core values.”
Hisler also had been in contact with University of Puget Sound and Carroll College in Montana, which wanted him to walk on.
EOU plays in the Frontier Conference with the likes of Carroll College, Southern Oregon, College of Idaho and Whitworth University.
An outstanding season
During a season that saw the Mustangs finish 11-1, with their one loss to eventual state champion Coquille in the semifinals, Hisler was the backbone of a very stingy Heppner defense that allowed opponents an average of 5.5 points per game.
He had a team-high 97 tackles and three fumble recoveries. On offense, he ran for 1,153 yards on 158 carries and 12 touchdowns.
He was a first-team Blue Mountain Conference selection at running back and linebacker
Hisler also was named to the 2A all-state team as the Defensive Back of the Year, which includes linebackers and secondary players. He also earned first-team honors as a running back.
The cherry on the top of the season for Hisler was an invitation to play on the East team in the 70th annual East-West Shrine Game, to be held Aug. 6 at Baker High School.
“I’ve been very fortunate to play here,” Hisler said. “The community is awesome, and coach Grant — there isn’t a better coach to play for — and the guys are amazing. Bigger schools might have better competition, but I love it here.”
In his four years with the Mustangs, Heppner amassed a record of 36-4, and won a state title in 2019 with a 13-0 record.
“Winning the title, that was awesome,” Hisler said.
In addition to football, Hisler also played basketball, ran track, and this spring is playing baseball for the Mustangs. He earned Blue Mountain Conference honorable mention honors this season in basketball.
“I did track the last three years,” Hisler said. “I haven’t played baseball since middle school, and before that, T-ball. I play center field and pinch run for the pitcher.”
Just a team player doing his part.
