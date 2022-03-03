HERMISTON — Sam Cadenas is an exceptional athlete. He excels in football, wrestling and soccer, and could possibly play any of the three sports in college.
The Hermiston senior is putting his future on the football field, signing with Eastern Oregon University, La Grande.
“I just felt like football caught my attention right away,” Cadenas said. “I like the physicality that you don’t get in soccer, and the environment around you when you make good plays.”
EOU coach Tim Camp is excited to add Cadenas to his ever-growing roster of Eastern Oregon athletes.
“We are super excited about him,” Camp said. “We plan to redshirt him, get him bigger and stronger, then unleash him. We have known Sam for a while, and I knew I wanted him to be a part of our program. He has a motor that will not quit.”
Cadenas said he had interest from Texas Western and a few others, but liked that EOU was a little closer to home.
“Texas was too far,” he said. “Eastern is more local and has some local players.”
Hermiston football coach David Faaeteete said he believes EOU is a good fit for Cadenas.
“He stays local and it’s close to family,” Faaeteete said. “Eastern Oregon is like another Hermiston. We went to camp there last summer, he liked it there and liked the coaching staff. They will redshirt him and give him time to develop. It will be interesting to see him play just one side of the ball.”
At 6-foot, 245 pounds, Cadenas is undersized for a defensive lineman, but he is strong. Faaeteete said Cadenas has the frame to carry 30 more pounds and still retain his quickness.
“I don’t think they realize how strong he is,” Cadenas said. “He has a three-lift total of over 1,000 pounds coming out of high school. His frame is big enough to carry 275. He is quick and will be more athletic than most guys. Imagine his motor when he is playing just one position.”
Cadenas was a two-time all-conference defensive lineman in the Mid-Columbia Conference, and said that the Mounties are eyeing him to play on the defensive line, though he also has played on the offense line.
“Defense is definitely my stronger side,” Cadenas said. “I would love to play right away, but I trust him (Camp). He has been doing this a long time. What he says goes.”
Cadenas might need a little extra time to work through knee and shoulder issues that have been nagging him for a few months.
“I don’t know if I will be able to play soccer this year,” said Cadenas, who was a second-team all-MCC pick as a forward last season. “I’m going to get some recovery time, then have them checked out. I fought through it in wrestling.”
Cadenas did a good job of keeping himself together during wrestling season, winning district, regional and state titles at 285 pounds. He and Jaxson Gribskov became the first two Hermiston wrestlers to win state titles in Washington on Feb. 19.
“Every one of the kids we have had here who were good football players were wrestlers,” Camp said. “He isn’t the biggest guy, but he is tough. There is just something about him.”
Whatever it takes
Cadenas comes from a soccer family. His three older brothers played at Hermiston, and he continued the trend when he got to high school.
Football in the fall got him ready for wrestling, and soccer season follows wrestling.
The wrestling world was new to the Cadenas family, but if it was going to help make him a better football player, he was willing to give it a try.
“Coach (Justin) Binnetti told me my freshman year that it would help,” Cadenas said of the former Hermiston assistant. “Coach Faaeteete agreed. I went, and I did it. The first few days were a little weird. It took a little while to get the hang of it. I was still in the denial side of it. After my freshman year, I was like OK.”
Cadenas was a quick study. He placed third at 220 pounds at the 3A state tournament his sophomore year. The COVID pandemic wiped out his junior year, but he came back strong his senior season.
In addition to his coaches, Cadenas said there are many people to thank in helping him adjust to wrestling so quickly, and helping him succeed.
“I want to thank coach Tovey, Chris Elliott, the Elliott family and the Stocker family for all their support,” Cadenas said.
If Cadenas can master wrestling that quickly, college football should be a breeze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.