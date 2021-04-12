LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon football team ended its season with a road win, a top 25 ranking and a sweep of the Frontier Conference players of the week selections.
The Mountaineers finished the spring season ranked No. 20 in the final regular season NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top-25 Poll, which was released Sunday, April 11. Eastern posted an overall record of 3-1 with the same mark in conference play. For EOU, the team ended the year with a 21-6 road win over Montana State University-Northern
Taking home Frontier Conference Player of the Week honors for Eastern Oregon were John Lesser for offense, Sage DeLong for defense and Zachary Cahill for special teams.
Lesser rushed for 172 yards in the win for EOU and one touchdown on 29 carries. His touchdown was the first of the game en route to a 15-point win for the Mountaineers.
DeLong recorded eight solo tackles, six assisted tackles, five tackles for loss (-19 yards) and 2½ quarterback sacks.
Cahill once again handled all of the kicking duties for EOU. He was 3-for-3 on PATs for the Mountaineers in the season finale. As a punter, he had five punts for 200 yards, including a 64-yard boot.
