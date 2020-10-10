LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team edged rival Southern Oregon University to be selected as the preseason favorite in the Cascade Collegiate Conference coaches poll, which was released this week.
The Mountaineers, who shared the CCC regular-season title with SOU a year ago on their way to a 31-5 record, had seven first-place votes and 137 points in the poll, while the Raiders garnered 128 points and the final five first-place votes.
Corban University (121 points), College of Idaho (102) and Bushnell (formerly Northwest Christian University — 98) were the rest of the top five.
Eastern opens conference play for the 2020-21 season on Jan. 28, 2021, against Bushnell at home, and faces Southern Oregon for the first time on Feb. 19 in Ashland. The rematch against the Raiders is March 26 at Quinn Coliseum.
EOU women’s basketball voted to finish third
The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team was selected to take third in the Cascade College Conference preseason coaches poll, which was announced by the conference earlier this week.
Eastern received 107 points in the poll, tying with rival Southern Oregon for third behind preseason conference favorite and newcomer Lewis-Clark State College, which received eight first-place votes and 139 points, and second place Bushnell (formerly Northwest Christian University) garnering 136 points and four first-place votes.
Oregon Tech was fifth with 97 points in the poll.
The Mountaineers, who last year went 22-10 and reached the semifinals of the CCC tournament, open conference play for the 2020-21 season on Dec. 4 at Southern Oregon University, and host preseason favorite LCSC on Dec. 12.
EOU men’s hoops picked to finish in tie for fifth
The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team has been selected to place in a tie for fifth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference preseason coaches poll, which came out earlier this week.
Eastern, which last season went 17-14 overall before getting knocked out in the semifinals of the CCC tournament, received 87 points in the poll to tie with Bushnell (formerly Northwest Christian University).
CCC newcomer Lewis-Clark State College was tapped as the preseason favorite with 139 points in the poll and seven first-place votes to edge out last season’s conference champion College of Idaho, which had 134 points and four first-place votes.
Oregon Tech (118 points) and Southern Oregon University (104 points) were the other teams to finish ahead of EOU in the rankings.
The Mountaineers open conference play for the 2020-21 season on Dec. 4 on the road at Southern Oregon, and host LCSC to begin the home slate on Dec. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.