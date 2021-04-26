LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s Taylor Stricklin was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference's Embrace Health-Santiam Hospital Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Stricklin, a 5-foot-10 senior guard from Roseburg, scored 17 points on both nights as EOU went 2-0 at home against Corban University. She nailed five triples both nights and shot more than 50% from the floor in both wins.
Stricklin grabbed 13 total boards and tallied five steals over the two-game span.
Eastern Oregon ran its record to 14-4 on the season with a 92-58 win on Friday, April 23, and a 77-70 victory the next night.
