IONE — The Ione/Arlington boys basketball team has a variety of weapons to put on the floor, from 6-foot-9 junior Bryce Rollins to junior guard Oliver Giefing, who should have his face on a wanted poster for all the steals he has this season.
But the one person who keeps everything running smoothly is 5-10 junior guard Carson Eynetich.
“I trust Carson, not just with the offense, but everything,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “He has a really good basketball IQ. Any time you can relate to a kid as coach to player, and they have that IQ, you don’t have to explain it. He grasps it immediately. He is so good because he is personable and outgoing, he relays that out there on the floor.”
It’s a responsibility Eynetich handles with focus.
“I take it seriously, but I try to stay as calm as I can,” he said. “The more I stay calm and focused, everyone stays behind me. It has been a good start. There are definitely a lot of things we need to perfect if we want to go the distance. One of the advantages we have is Bryce. When they collapse on him, it opens up the 3s and so many more things for us.”
Eynetich leads the Cardinals in scoring with 18.1 points a game. He also leads in assists with 45 over eight games. He is second on the team behind Giefing with 29 steals. And he averages five rebounds a game and is shooting 45.8% from the floor.
“Leading in scoring and assists is pretty good,” Stefani said. “He has quickness, and he has pretty good hops, which helps him play taller than he is. He plays bigger than he is. He has no fear. He attacks the hole and dumps it off. He has good vision on the floor.”
In a small town, you get the players you get. Stefani has been fortunate to have a mix that allows players to showcase their talents, whether it is scoring, rebounding or defense.
“That’s something we try to pass on to these kids,” Stefani said. “We aren’t having to isolate people to score. Pilot Rock tried to diamond-and-one on Carson, then Bryce was scoring and Gary got a couple. The better games we play, we have four guys in double figures, and Carson understands that. It’s nice to have a scorer who understands it, distributes the ball and gets everyone involved.”
The Cardinals’ team chemistry also has played a part in their success.
“This team is all pretty much local kids,” Stefani said. “It’s incredible the bond they have, you can tell they are tight. They know each other inside and out. It’s a good group of kids with good morals and family backgrounds.”
The Cardinals are off to their best start since the 2013-14 season when they started 15-2 and finished fourth at state.
This season, I/A has outscored opponents on an average of 63-31 per game.
“The team that does well at Baker is the one who plays the best defense,” Stefani said.
Basketball junkie
Eynetich has been playing basketball since he was in grade school, playing at halftime of the varsity boys games when he was in the third and fourth grade.
“Those were good times,” Eynetich said.
Though he also likes baseball, basketball is his No. 1 sport.
“It’s the one I put the most effort into,” Eynetich said. “It just feels good playing as a team and seeing everyone come together.”
In middle school, Eynetich played on Amateur Athletic Union teams in Hermiston and Irrigon.
“It was just the kind of thing you do in a small town,” Eynetich said. “Sports is what I like to do. I love playing with this group of boys. We have been playing together since middle school. When we gel, it’s hard to stop us.”
Eynetich gets his love of basketball from his mom Dawn, who played at Ione and was part of the 1996 state championship team.
“My dad (Jeff) went to Arlington but he wasn’t much of an athlete,” Eynetich said. “My mom grew up in Ione and played volleyball and basketball.”
Stefani gave the team a few days off during Christmas break, and Eynetich could be found working at ASE Farms in Ione doing winter service work on farm equipment.
“Work ethic carries on through sports, through school, through life,” Eynetich said. “You just have to have a good one.”
