HERMISTON — Dennis Barnett likes to work behind the scenes of the Farm-City Pro Rodeo.
He takes care of ticket sales, the financials and correspondence. He even helps cook the delicious dinners for the VIPs.
His fellow FCPR board members nominated him for the 2019 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association John Justin Committeeman of the Year Award.
Barnett was named the winner in December 2019, and the committee was set to announce the award at the 2020 FCPR until the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event.
David Bothum and the rest of the board kept their secret for 18 months before Barnett was honored Aug. 14, 2021 — the final night of this year’s Farm-City Pro Rodeo.
“We had to put it in the closet and not think about it,” Bothum said. “He had no clue. A few people from the Gold Buckle section wanted to go up on the catwalk to watch the bull riding and he took them up. He is very, very, very deserving. It was cool we were able to surprise him like that.”
Barnett was surprised, but said he should have seen the signs.
“Pretty amazing they got to me and surprised me,” he said. “There are a couple of things that got me up to the announcers booth, I should have been more aware. I had a daughter at the rodeo that night. The fact I saw her should have been a clue. Even my family was not aware until the last night.”
Barnett is a CPA with Barnett and Moro, P.C. He helped found the company in 1984. He is beyond humble when it comes to his contributions.
“I told the board members they will pay a price for this,” Barnett said of the surprise. “Truly, what it means to me, nothing. It’s not a small award, because it’s not. It’s not what we do it for. You do it because of the love of the event and the camaraderie. David is the heart and soul of the rodeo. Our efforts are because of him. Of anyone who should receive this award, it is him. Dennis will get even with David.”
Justin Boots created the John Justin Standard of the West program in the late 1980s to recognize the hundreds of thousands of hours of work that volunteer rodeo committee members donate to put on rodeos. Each year, Justin Boots recognizes 125 outstanding volunteers from PRCA rodeos around the country.
PRCA rodeos vote on the individual to receive the PRCA’s John Justin Committeeman of the Year Award, whose dedication represents the deeds of those volunteers.
“Dennis has been with us since the beginning, other than a year or two,” Bothum said. “He is invaluable. This wouldn’t happen without him. He’s one of the guys who helped get the money for the football field, and was instrumental in getting EOTEC built. It’s not just the rodeo, but the community.”
Barnett said the award should go to all the volunteers.
“We have 200 wonderful people who take on tasks we don’t have to worry about,” he said. “To put on one of the top 20 rodeos in the nation, it truly is a reflection of everybody. That’s what it’s all about, giving back.”
The award came with a special pair of Justin boots that have Committeeman of the Year on them.
“There are some snazzy boots that will never be worn,” Barnett said. “I have been on the rodeo board for a long time, and you have not seen me in cowboy garb. I am an overweight accountant. Cowboys boots don’t fit the Barnett feet very well.”
