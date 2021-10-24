LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University has a new all-time leader in goals in women's soccer.
Morgan Farrington broke Eastern's record in goals Friday, Oct. 23, against Carroll College at Community Stadium, La Grande.
Farrington, a senior from Meridian, Idaho, scored both goals in the Mountaineers’ 2-0 victory in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. With the win, EOU improves to 10-4-0 overall and is 7-3-0 in conference play.
The two goals brought Farrington’s career total to 30, surpassing Kristen Rice’s total of 29 that she set between the 2003-06 seasons.
Defensively, EOU held Carroll without a shot on goal in the first 45 minutes of play while the offense had eight in that same span.
Farrington’s first goal came in the second minute as she played a pass from Kana Mateaki to find the back of the net. Her goal gave EOU a quick 1-0 lead and tied her for the program record for career goals scored.
Despite the early goal by Eastern, the score remained at 1-0 going into halftime. EOU had its chances though, putting up seven more shots on goal before the break.
In the second half, Farrington needed just 46 seconds to etch her name into the record books. She played a pass from Mackinley Gregus and scored from the right side, 20 yards out, to become the career leader in goals scored.
EOU goalkeeper Madeline Barker grabbed two saves to earn the shutout victory.
In net, Sarah Conway had 10 saves for the Saints.
