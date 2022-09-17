PENDLETON — As the chutes closed on the 112th Pendleton Round-Up, there were 10 first-time champions crowned, and an all-around champion that had to turn around in La Grande to collect his winnings.
The sold-out crowd for the Saturday, Sept. 17, championship round had to wait until the end of the steer roping to find out who won the all-around title, which went to Marty Yates of Stephenville, Texas.
Yates earned money in tie-down roping and team roping with Aaron Tsinigine of Tuba City, Arizona.
“I didn't think I would be that lucky,” said Yates, who won his first Pendleton title. “I had no clue. We turned around in La Grande and came back.”
Every champion at the Pendleton Round-Up gets their name on the back of the south grandstand for a year for all to see.
For the first time since 1990, the Feild name is going back on the wall of champions after Utah cowboy Kaycee Feild won the bareback riding title with a score of 175.5 on two rides.
He put up a 90-point ride on Irish Eyes on Saturday to secure the win.
“This was a big, big win for me,” Feild said. “The caliber of this rodeo, what it stands for, and the legacy of my dad here. I’m going to have this smile for a long time.”
Kaycee’s dad, Lewis, won all-around titles at Pendleton in 1989 and 1990, bareback titles in 1984, 1989 and 1990, and a saddle bronc title in 1989. He was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1992, and the Pendleton Round-Up Hall of Fame in 2015.
Feild is proud to carry on the family tradition.
“It’s nice to put my name in the history books,” he said.
With the victory goes the spoils, and each champion receives a custom saddle and more prizes than one can keep track of.
“The victory lap was almost as good good as my ride,” Feild said. “The money is awesome, but the prizes are great. We embrace the heritage and traditions of this rodeo.”
Tie-down roping
Rookie Trevor Hale made the most of his first trip to Pendleton.
The Texas cowboy trussed up his calf in 8 seconds in the final round — the best time of the week — and finished with a time of 29 seconds on three head, a half-second ahead of No. 2 man Jordan Ketscher.
“This is incredible,” Hale said. “I’m trying to stay calm, but I’m so pumped up right now. Count me in for next year.”
Hale earned $7,309 for winning the average, and an additional $1,299 for the final round. He’s out of the running for the NFR (33rd in the world standings), but said the win in Pendleton helps make up for that.
Breakaway roping
Jacey Fortier entered the finals with the highest time from the first round with a time of 3.3 seconds. She was the first one out of the gate Saturday, and had the hot run of 2.7 seconds for a time of 6 seconds on two head to capture the title.
“This is pretty surreal,” she said. “I didn’t not expect this. I don’t know what to do.”
First-round leaders Jordan Minor and Sarah Morrissey (2.3 seconds) struggled in the finals. Minor had a time of 4.1 seconds, while Morrissey missed her calf.
“This means a lot,” Fortier said. “This is something everyone dreams of winning. It’s my favorite rodeo and I’ll be back.”
Saddle bronc
Sitting four points behind the leader going into the finals, Kolby Wanchuk turned in a 90-point ride on The Black Tie to surge to the top of the standings and win the title.
“It has been a blast,” he said. “I got on a couple of good broncs — and one I have been waiting to draw. It’s a dream come true to ride here.”
Wanchuk is sitting 11th in the world standings, and the win in Pendleton will help the Canadian cowboy to his second NFR.
“I don’t think it has sunk in yet,” he said. “It’s unbelievable to get the win here. There are a lot of big rodeos out there, but this is my favorite.”
Sage Newman, the No. 1 man in the world standings, led the event going into the finals with 88 points, but failed to ride his horse in the finals.
Steer wrestling
Riley Wakefield had the top time going into the finals with a time of 11.1 second on two head. A 6.2-second run in the finals gave him a time of 17.3 on three and the win in his first trip to Pendleton.
“I have never got to do a victory lap before,” Wakefield said, “and I’m pretty excited to see my name on the wall.”
Wakefield said he is not a full time steer wrestler, but thought he would toss his name in the draw and hope for the best.
“I drew two really good calves and my horse (Mario) was amazing,” he said. “My third calf wasn’t my favorite. The awkward setup here really challenged me. I’m not the biggest of guys, but if I can draw pretty good cattle, my chances are good. I’m happy it ended this way.”
Team roping
Brothers Josh and Jonathan Torres traveled across the nation to try their luck at Pendleton. It was worth the trip for the Florida cowboys.
With a time of 11.9 seconds on two head, they added a time of 7.2 seconds in the finals to secure the title with a time of 19.1 seconds on three.
“We needed this,” Josh said. “We just let it all hang out. This is our third time here. Winning this rodeo is a dream. We were just out there doing our job.”
Josh, who is the header, is sitting 34th in the world standings, while Jonathan was 22nd in the heeler standings at the start of the week — just over $14,000 out of 15th.
“This is so important to me,” Jonathan said. “I needed to win. I need to keep winning.”
With the money in their pocket, they were able to enjoy their victory lap.
“That was great,” Jonathan said. “The fans here are awesome.”
Bull riding
Not one of the cowboys in the final round rode their bull for the required 8 seconds, therefore the final standings were based off the first round.
That gave Bubba Greig, 21, his first Pendleton title.
“It’s a dream come true,” Greig said. “I’m just a farm kid from Iowa who likes to ride bulls. To win it as a rookie, it doesn’t get better than this.”
Greig drew Artic Assasin in the finals, and got in almost 6 seconds before he went flying.
“That was a tough pen of bulls,” he said. “If you ride one, you will get the points.”
Steer roping
In his first Pendleton Round-Up, Logan Currie won a title, picked up a paycheck for $11,322, and enjoyed the victory lap that is afforded to each champion.
“That victory lap was the best part of the day,” he said. “This is outstanding. The best rodeo of the year. I will be back every year.”
Currie was sitting a second behind leader Ryan Willberg going into the final round, but a run of 10.9 seconds gave him a time of 37.4 on three head.
Willberg needed 14 seconds to secure his steer, putting him 2 seconds behind Currie.
Barrel racing
Walla Walla cowgirl Kacey Gartner let her horse Mercedes set the tone in the finals, and the two turned in one of the best times of the week at 28.54 seconds to pick up her first Pendleton title.
Gartner’s time on two runs was 57.11 seconds.
“This is a huge win,” she said. “I’m trying not to get too emotional. My horse loves the arena and loves the crowd. I do a lot of roping on her to build up her lungs.”
Gartner, who was second in the average at Pendleton in 2018 and 2019, enjoyed her victory lap and treasure trove of prizes.
“I’m not even sure what’s all there,” she said. “I’m just going to sit and stare at it for a while.”
Last year’s champion Leia Pluemer finished second with a time of 57.53.
