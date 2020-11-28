PENDLETON — Kyle Field doesn’t know if he will get to play another baseball game for Pendleton High School, but after signing with Community Colleges of Spokane on Nov. 16, he knows his baseball career will continue.
“The opportunity to play past high school — a lot of guys don’t get to do that,” the right-handed pitcher said. “It’s really special. They have a really good program, and they play really well in the (Northwest Athletic Conference). I’m really excited.”
Pendleton coach T.J. Haguewood said the Sasquatch will not be disappointed.
“Kyle will work hard and give it his all,” he said. “They are getting a quality player.”
At 6 feet, 2 inches tall, Field has the frame of a pitcher. At 155 pounds, he knows he needs to fill out to be competitive for CCS.
“Putting on weight is something I need to do,” he said. “Spokane puts a lot of emphasis on the weight training program. That was a really big deciding factor. They have a lot of different resources for pitchers. They also have an indoor mound. They let you do what works for you.”
Haguewood said he is confident Field can fill out and be productive for CCS.
“Kyle has a good frame to build muscle onto,” Haguewood said. “He will get stronger as he matures.”
Field grew up playing T-ball and Little League in Montana. His family moved to Pendleton halfway through his fifth-grade year.
“I was lucky,” Field said. “Football is a big thing in Montana, but there is no high school baseball.”
The last high school game Field played for the Bucks was the 2019 5A state championship game. Pendleton lost to Central 11-4.
“It’s weird not playing for the high school since the championship game,” he said. “It makes wanting to play this season a little more important.”
A hidden gem
CCS got a look at Field at a January baseball camp at Boise State University.
“There has been a camp at Boise State for years,” CCS coach Bryan Winston said. “Our pitching coach Seth Heckel saw him there. He said we needed to get Kyle.”
The camp brings in kids from all over the Northwest, and coaches are invited to come and watch.
“Not a lot of NWAC coaches take advantage of it,” Winston said. “It’s a very cool event for kids, and it has been awesome for us.”
CCS invited Field to tour the campus not long after the camp, and he verbally committed in the spring.
“He has the potential to do good things,” Winston said of Field. “If he would have had a chance to play high school baseball, he might have piqued the interest of others and may not be here. He might be ‘the next one.’”
Sasquatch on the rise
Winston, going into his fourth season, has turned CCS into a standout program.
In 2018, CCS placed third at the NWAC tournament and finished with a 37-16 record. In 2019, the Sasquatch won their first NWAC East Region title in 14 years.
The Sasquatch were 7-3 when their 2020 season was canceled March 14.
“We were ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll,” Winston said of the 2020 season. “That’s a testament to the couple of years before that.”
The Sasquatch also has a tradition for sending players to four-year universities, and has had players selected in the Major League Baseball draft.
