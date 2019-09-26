PENDLETON — The Bucks hit the Round-Up Arena on Friday night knowing what to expect.
Pendleton, set to face Scappoose, knew that its opponent would be big up front, and that it would take their best running game to hand the Indians its season’s first loss.
And that’s exactly what they did.
Junior Zaanan Bane carried for 90 yards and a touchdown, and Pendleton outran the Indians 247 yards to 183 on the way to a 32-14 victory in nonleague action.
“We knew they were going to try and run the football,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “It’s what we expected. This was a huge win for us.”
The Indians wasted no time putting their cleats to the turf as senior running back Connor Maclachlan gained 20 yards on a carry after the second down in the first quarter. Senior quarterback Jakob Kessi put his team on the board with a 44-yard rush into the end zone on the next play to put the Bucks down 7-0 at 9:48.
Bucks senior quarterback Tanner Sweek hit Bane with an incomplete pass intended for a touchdown in response, but quickly took to the ground to open Pendleton’s scoring.
With 1:27 left in the quarter, Sweek threw to sophomore running back Kyle Liscom for 1st-and-10, pushing the Bucks up to the 4-yard line. Bane gained 2 yards on his next carry, and Liscom finished off the charge for a touchdown on the next play.
“We knew they were going to be huge up front,” Davis said. “We noticed their front line was getting tired. We took it as a challenge to put together a run game.”
Junior tight end Blake Swanson recovered a Scappoose fumble 4 minutes and 30 seconds into the second quarter to regain possession, and senior wide receiver Ty Patrick ran 40 yards for a game-changing touchdown, hoisting the Bucks to a 12-7 advantage.
“They were down early with a score right away,” Davis said. “If they had dropped their heads then, it would have been a long night. I’m proud of the boys for coming back. It exudes confidence for the kids. They believed in themselves even more.”
Senior quarterback Cooper Roberts hit Patrick with another touchdown pass in the last two minutes of the quarter, and senior kicker Jon Lopez helped the Bucks take a 19-7 lead into the locker room.
“It takes some want,” Patrick said of the comeback. “(Scappoose was) chippy. And really mouthy. We just kept our mouths shut and gave them a good game.”
Senior wide receiver Nat Hunsacker, who hauled for 40 yards on the night, carried the ball from the Indians’ 37 yard line to the Bucks’ 10 across two plays in the third quarter. Sweek threw to Patrick at the 3-yard line on the next play. Sweek’s ensuing keeper brought it to the 1-yard mark for 1st-and-goal, and Bane finished off the rush with 3:27 remaining.
“It was amazing,” Hunsacker said. “You could feel the energy coming from the guys. It was great to feel that camaraderie on the field.”
As Scappoose’s offense grew weary in the fourth quarter, the Indians sent in their second quarterback — 6-foot, 2-inch, 211-pound sophomore Luke McNabb.
McNabb brought the Indians back to life with a touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Thomas Greiner with 4:19 left to play for a 25-14 game.
Roberts and Hunsacker combined for another touchdown in the final three minutes to keep Scappoose at bay. The Indians took to the air in an effort to stay alive, throwing for two incomplete touchdown passes in the final seconds. They called a timeout at 0:18, but no new strategy could outsmart the Bucks.
“(Tonight) showed our determination on the field,” Hunsacker said. “It takes leadership, confidence, and preparation to win a game like this.”
The Buckaroos (3-1, 2-0 IMC) return to Intermountain Conference action next Friday at Milwaukie.
