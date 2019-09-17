PENDLETON — Round-Up week has officially come and gone, and the Bucks are ready to take over Pendleton once again.
The football team, hot off its 49-38 Intermountain Conference-opening victory at Hood River Valley, are returning to the Round-Up city for the season's first home game. The contest pits them against Putnam (1-1, 1-0 NOC), who are coming off a 43-14 triumph over Milwaukie in a Northwest Oregon Conference opener on Sept. 13.
Putnam, an offensive power, will look to create some problems in the trenches for the young Bucks.
"They're going to create some matchup issues for us," Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. "Their Wing T is based off misdirection, and when you have that, you're subject to get beat."
Pendleton, Davis said, will have to take to the ground to stop Putnam, and their defensive line will have to do it sooner rather than later.
"I truly believe it's going to take our defensive line to have a couple of stops early," Davis said. "If they can come out and set the tone physically early, it'll open up our playbook offensively. The guys are young. They'll need it for their own self-confidence, too. If they can do that, it's going to be a big game changer."
On the offensive end, quarterbacks Cooper Roberts and Tanner Sweek will share time on the field following their showing at Hood River Valley last week. Against the Eagles, the pair combined for 18 of 26 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns.
"You're still going to see both of them on Friday," Davis said. "They'll both be on the field. Whether that's a popular opinion or not, that's the game we're running. Tanner did a great job moving the football and in the pocket (last week), and Cooper did great throwing against (Hood River Valley)."
Davis noted the team suffered from a few "growing pains" against the Eagles — most notably in the game's final stretch. Pendleton allowed most of Hood River's points in the fourth quarter — a problem that the team has been working to remedy all week leading up to Putnam.
"If you had asked me after the third quarter (at Hood River), there would have been some tremendous positives," Davis said. "But that fourth quarter really exposed what needs to be worked on. There was an onside kick, and too many turnovers. Our entire focus this week has been playing all four quarters. It sounds cliche, but we play a really good first three quarters, and not so much in the last."
Davis said this week's practices have centered around improving the team's speed, intensity, and conditioning.
"Putnam is a force you don't see all the time," Davis said.
The game kicks off at Pendleton High School at 7 p.m. For $10, fans can purchase a ticket to the game and a tri-tip dinner to enjoy while the Bucks battle. The dinner serves as a fundraiser for the team, and will also include baked beans, potato salad, rolls, and a beverage.
"It's our one opportunity to give back to the community," Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.