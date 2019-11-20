PENDLETON — Although the Pendleton football team’s state run ended sooner than they had hoped, that didn’t stop the Intermountain Conference from taking note of their diverse talent.
The Buckaroos placed six athletes on the 5A Special District 1 East All-Star first team, four on the second team, and also had nine honorable mentions.
“I was able to nominate quite a few of the kids,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said, “but it was the other coaches who voted for them. It’s a big thing to have the rest of the league recognize them.”
The Bucks placed sophomore Kyle Liscom on the first team as a linebacker, senior Kason Broncheau as a corner, senior Travis McGee as a tackle, senior Greyson Clark as a center, and junior Zaanan Bane as a running back. But it was senior Walker Camp who shone as the most decorated Buck, being named a first-team safety and wide receiver. Camp was also named a second-team place kicker.
“He was definitely one of our most valuable players,” Davis said of Camp. “He was just one of those kids that we were lucky to have on the team.”
Senior down lineman Chris Charpentier, senior linebacker Nat Hunsacker, and senior wide receiver Ty Patrick joined Camp on the second team.
Junior down linemen Isaac Urbina and Blake Swanson, senior linebacker Wilbert Salazar, senior guard Connor Cary, and senior quarterbacks Cooper Roberts and Tanner Sweek were named honorable mentions. Sweek was also named an honorable mention punter, Bane a returner, and Liscom a wide receiver.
The Buckaroos ended their 2019 season at 6-3 overall and 4-1 in 5A SD1 play, where they fell to the Scappoose Indians 23-14 in the first round of the state playoffs. Their season included a five-game streak and two consecutive road shutouts.
“Our season didn’t end the way we wanted it to,” coach Davis said, “but for us to be a playoff team — that’s always the goal. Our kids played hard and worked at their craft. They all strived to be great. We’re proud of the kids. We’re small in numbers, but had kids who could play on both sides of the ball.”
The Parkrose Broncos claimed many of the conference’s top honors, including Coach of the Year for Keanon Lowe, Offensive Player of the Year for Taydrian Jackson, and Defensive Player of the Year for Tre Singleton. Parkrose’s Ty Delgado shared the Co-Lineman of the Year title with Hood River Valley’s Henry Buckles.
The Broncos were recently knocked out of the state playoff running in a 49-0 quarterfinals road loss to Crater last Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.