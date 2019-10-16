PENDLETON — After two weeks on the road, the Pendleton Bucks are ready to come home. And for their homecoming game, the stakes couldn’t be higher.
On Friday night, the 5A Special District 1’s No. 1 Bucks football team will host the Parkrose Broncos — the league’s second-ranked contenders. The Bucks handily shook the Broncos 41-10 last season, and if they can pull off a repeat, they’ll be looking at another league title.
“If we win this game, we win it outright,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “The kids are handling the pressure pretty good. Their focus is where it needs to be. It’s homecoming week, so there’s some extra distractions, but they’re not putting those distractions ahead of their preparation.”
Both teams will hit the Round-Up Stadium with the momentum of two huge shutouts: Pendleton took down the conference’s previous No. 2 seed La Salle Prep 34-0 last Thursday, while Parkrose defeated Wilson 56-0 the next day.
“They’re extremely fast and physical,” Davis said of the Broncos. “They’re a great football team. We knew from last year that they were young, but they had athleticism and speed. We have to match that. With that being said, I expect there to be quite a bit of fireworks on both sides of the ball. They’re vying for the league title.”
The Bucks have some speed of their own up their sleeves, including 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior running back Zaanan Bane, who ran for 63 yards and two touchdowns in their win over La Salle Prep last week.
“Zaanan is going to have to continue that,” Davis said. “It comes down to how our offensive line handles their front. We haven’t been blocking as well as we could be. The biggest thing is the turnover battle — we have to make sure we win that. We’ll see if we can’t create a couple of turnovers.”
After two weeks on the bus and with two back-to-back shutouts in tow, the Bucks will make their return for their third home appearance of the season.
“It’s always nice to come back and play on your home field,” Davis said. “We’ll let someone else travel the I-84. We get that home field advantage. The Round-Up Grounds present an ominous environment to teams that haven’t played there before. We’re going to take advantage of that.”
The team hasn’t dropped a game since their nonleague season opener at La Grande, and Davis said he’s noticed a tremendous growth since that night in early September.
“We’ve seen the team grow as a whole,” he said. “They came into this year unproven at the varsity level. I’ve seen them grow athletically and in their leadership. They’re handling the idea of how to win big games very well. The goal to win the conference title is still intact.”
And Pendleton fans who were left hanging after Benson cancelled their week nine home matchup are still in luck. A week following Friday night’s Parkrose showdown, a final contest of the regular season is in the works to replace their Benson game.
“If we beat Parkrose, there’s a good possibility that we’ll have a rematch with Wilsonville,” Davis said. “The location is to be determined. It’ll come down to the rankings once they close. With the way things are shaking out, it looks like we could be a playoff team.”
Pendleton (5-1, 4-0 IMC) will host Parkrose (3-2, 2-1 NOC) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.