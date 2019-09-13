HOOD RIVER — Coming off last week’s loss at La Grande, the Pendleton Bucks found redemption as they charged to a 49-38 victory over host Hood River Valley on Friday night.
The win opened Intermountain Conference play for both teams. The game also kicked off the Bucks’ second season in the league.
“We had a tremendous first half,” coach Erik Davis said. “We came out quick and fired on all cylinders.”
Quarterbacks Cooper Roberts and Tanner Sweek combined for 18 of 26 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns. Zaanan Bane racked up 124 yards on 13 carries, and Walker Camp caught nine passes for 167 yards.
Mathias Patrick chipped in two receiving touchdowns and another on an interception. Kason Broncheau also nabbed a pair of interceptions.
The Bucks wrapped up scoring by the end of the third quarter, and held a 49-14 advantage going into the fourth.
“We let the wheels come off a little bit,” Davis said of the final quarter. “We had some turnovers and allowed (Hood River Valley) to get back into the game.”
The Eagles chipped away at the deficit, but couldn’t beat the clock. The hosting team was coming off a 36-22 loss to The Dalles last week, but the Bucks stopped the momentum short.
“Our offense started clicking more than it was last week,” Davis said. “But there’s four quarters in football. My biggest thing is, we gotta learn how to play all four quarters.”
Pendleton (1-1, 1-0 IMC) presses forth in league action on Friday with their season’s first home game, where they’ll entertain Putnam. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.