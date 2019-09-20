PENDLETON — To stop Putnam, Zaanan Bane took to the ground.
The junior running back carried for 124 of Pendleton’s 310 yards on Friday night, and was responsible for the Bucks’ first two touchdowns on the way to its 62-21 victory over the visiting Kingsmen.
“He’s been working hard,” Pendleton head coach Erik Davis said. “He plays well on both sides of the ball. He came into his own tonight.”
Putnam, who struggled to control the ball in the first half, was no match for Bane’s team-up with quarterback Cooper Roberts, carrying his first-quarter handoff for 46 yards to the 1-yard line for a first-and-goal. Bane completed the carry on the next play to put the Bucks on the board.
He would notch another touchdown near the four-minute mark on a 47-yard carry. Key tackles from linebacker Kyle Liscom, and a stop from defensive back Kason Broncheau kept the Kingsmen scoreless in the first quarter.
“When the front line is clicking like it was,” Bane said, “there’s nothing you can’t do.”
Roberts would attempt a deep pass to wide receiver Walker Camp but the pass would fall incomplete.
But just seven seconds into quarter two, Roberts would provide a remedy.
The 6-foot, 3-inch, 195-pound senior hit Camp with a 24-yard pass to score at 11:53. He connected with wide receiver Nat Hunsacker for a two-point conversion and a 20-0 game.
A 2-yard carry from Liscom at 8:18 got the Bucks another score, and senior kicker Jon Lopez posted his first of five field goals for a 27-0 advantage over Putnam.
But the Bucks weren’t through, as senior quarterback Tanner Sweek tore up 52 yards on foot for Pendleton’s last touchdown before the Kingsmen came to life.
“This team gave us an even front, which our plays do well against,” said Sweek, who finished the night with 98 rushing yards. “We didn’t need to change anything.”
In response, Putnam senior Jadden Hall had a 28-yard carry to put the Kingsmen on the board, 34-7. Sweek gave Hunsacker another rushing touchdown at the buzzer for a 41-7 lead at the half.
“We knew they were going to get a couple here and there, because of their misdirection,” Davis said of Putnam.
After two incomplete passes from Kingsmen QB Marcellas Kenion, Putnam senior Sebastian Callaway posted a two-yard rushing touchdown at third-and-goal four minutes into quarter three.
Putnam’s final score of the night came with 3:21 left in the quarter on a carry from junior Sam Shulty.
The Bucks, coach Davis said, have been struggling to play a full game this season, but cleaned up nicely in the final 12 minutes.
“We came out flat after the half,” Davis said. “We thought it would be another Hood River situation, but we got the momentum back. That shows character.”
Bane opened the fourth quarter with a sack of Putnam’s QB, a fumble recovery, and score for a 55-21 advantage. Sweek carried in another touchdown to finish off the game.
“We slowed down near the end of the third quarter,” Bane said, “but we picked it back up and took it from there.”
Roberts put 83 yards in the air for two touchdowns, and Camp had 89 yards receiving and two more TDs. The Bucks outran the Kingsmen by 172 yards. Both teams entered the field at 1-1 overall and 1-0 in 5A Special District 1 play. With the victory, the Bucks rose to 2-0 and the top of the league standings.
Up next, the Bucks will take a breather from league action for a home game against Scappoose. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at the Round-Up Arena.
