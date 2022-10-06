HERMISTON — Mistakes and turnovers proved costly for Hermiston in a 53-14 Mid-Columbia Conference loss to Chiawana on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Kennison Field.
“You can’t turn the ball over and expect to win,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “We had a bad short punt, a mishandled snap and other things. We couldn’t get out of our own way. Credit to Chiawana and their coaching staff, they played a good game.”
The Bulldogs were in position to score on their first drive of the game, but a receiver failed to reel in a catch that would have been a touchdown.
“Three possessions and it was 21-0 and we only had four offensive plays,” Faaeteete said. “You learn a lot from losing. What you need to work on. We need to persevere through adversity and learn to fight when things are going bad. When you are young and playing against a team that is talented and well coached, it is what it is.”
DJ Duron threw for three touchdowns and 196 yards for the Riverhawks (6-0), while Justin Webber returned the opening kickoff of the second half 86 yards for a touchdown, and Ian Mohl ran for 25 yards and two touchdowns.
For the Bulldogs, sophomore quarterback Isaac Corey threw a 75-yard touchdown to Jaime Ramirez-Ortega in the third quarter, and the two connected on an 80-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
“There were some great moments in the game,” Faaeteete said. “We will get better. Isaac is playing better. Part of getting better is going through growing pains and staying together and not letting little things affect parts of the game.”
The Bulldogs (2-3) are back in action Oct. 14 at Kamiakin (2-2).
“We have to get ready for a really good Kamiakin team,” Faaeteete said. “They are tough, physical and have some great players. We have to try to slay Goliath, and that is hard to do.”
UMATILLA 54, IRRIGON 20 — Alex Escamilla had 120 rushing, two touchdowns and a pick six as the Vikings beat the Knights in Blue Mountain Conference play in Boardman.
“Irrigon gave us a good test,” Umatilla coach Kyle Sipe said. “They were tough up front. They played a good game. It was a good game for us to have. We had great officials tonight. They were approachable and kid-minded.”
Irrigon coach Andrew Castillo said the score did not reflect how well his team played.
"We played really hard and held their physical rushing attack down pretty well,” he said. “Some blown assignments in the secondary led to some big plays for them, but we held our own up front, which I was really proud of. I was pleased with our effort, but we need to cut down on the mistakes.”
Vikings quarterback Kaden Salamanca, who has been a scoring machine, threw two touchdown passes to Justus Zamudio.
“They took care of Kaden,” Sipe said of Irrigon. “He still had some big runs, but they kept him out of the end zone. They did a good job containing him.”
For the Knights, Brayden Locey had a career-high three touchdown passes.
The Vikings (5-1 overall, 4-0 BMC), who have won five in a row, will play at Clatskanie on Oct. 14.
Irrigon (2-4, 2-2) will play at Weston-McEwen on Oct. 14.
