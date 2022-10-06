HERMISTON — Mistakes and turnovers proved costly for Hermiston in a 53-14 Mid-Columbia Conference loss to Chiawana on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Kennison Field.

“You can’t turn the ball over and expect to win,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “We had a bad short punt, a mishandled snap and other things. We couldn’t get out of our own way. Credit to Chiawana and their coaching staff, they played a good game.”

