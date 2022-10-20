UMATILLA — Kaden Salamanca ran for three touchdowns as Umatilla cruised past Stanfield 43-0 on Thursday, Oct. 20, in Blue Mountain Conference action.
“Tonight was bend, but we didn’t break,” Vikings coach Kyle Sipe said. “They had some big pass plays but we were able to keep them from scoring.”
Also for the Vikings (7-1 overall, 5-0 BMC), Alex Escamilla ran for a touchdown, and returned an interception for a score.
Defensively, Emilio Jaimez had three interceptions for the Vikings.
“It was pretty awesome,” Sipe said of his defense. “We played a really good defensive game except for three big plays. It was a dream scenario.”
If Heppner beats Grant Union on Friday, the Mustangs and the Vikings will play for the BMC title Oct. 28 in Heppner.
“We’re very excited for that opportunity,” Sipe said. “We have seen it on the calendar for quite some time.”
SHERMAN 52, PILOT ROCK 16 — Logan Ford caught four passes for 52 yards and a touchdown, and Tanner Bedard ran for a 65-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the Rockets came up short at home against the Huskies in Special District 2-West play.
Carter Vanhouten-Chase threw the touchdown pass to Ford, who also caught the 2-point conversion pass.
In the fourth quarter, Pilot Rock coach Shane Munkers put his three starting linemen — Bedard, Broc Erickson and James Lunzmann — in the backfield. Bedard ran for the touchdown, while the 220-pound Lunzmann powered his way through the defense for the 2-point conversion.
Defensively, Wesley Stillman and Krister Litfin had nine tackles each for the Rocket (0-8 overall, 0-5 SD2).
ENTERPRISE 54, IONE/ARLINGTON 20 — Carson Eynetich threw two touchdown passes to Bryce Rollins, and ran for another, but the Cardinals would fall short against the host Outlaws.
“A tough loss in a tough place to play,” I/A coach Tanner Rietmann said. “Back to the drawing board on our way to Dufur.”
Defensively, Rollins had 10 tackles and had two fumble recoveries.
RIVERSIDE AT WESTON-MCEWEN — The Pirates notified the TigerScots on Thursday afternoon that they would be forfeiting their Blue Mountain Conference game on Friday night.
W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said the planned prime rib dinner will still be held from 4-6:30 p.m. in the commons area of the high school. At 6:30 p.m., the senior football players will be honored in the high school gym.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.