PENDLETON — Pendleton coach Erik Davis is ready for the Friday Night Lights to shine.
Davis and the Bucks will host 5A Caldera on Friday, Sept. 1, at Pendleton High School in their season opener.
“We are expecting a good football game,” Davis said. “They have a brand new defensive coordinator (Neil Elshire). They run a defense that is very aggressive. We are going to have to be good at what we do.”
Last season, the Bucks opened their season with a 27-0 win over the 5A Wolfpack, but both teams are considerably different this season.
The Bucks are untested up front, they have a new quarterback, and Payton Lambert has moved on to play college baseball.
Caldera, which had no seniors last season, is loaded with upperclassmen, and returning players Chase Sorenson and Darik Taroli can be a handful.
“We are so untested,” Davis said. “It will come down to who can withstand the ups and downs of the game. We had a great fall with the camps and the jamboree. We will see if our kids are ready to go.”
Pendleton, which came in at No. 6 in the preseason coaches poll, had a jamboree with Hermiston last week, which helped Davis take note of areas the Bucks need improvement.
“I saw a lot of good things,” Davis said. “Early, I thought a lot of our inexperience showed. Everything was fixable. We were able to run the ball, which should be our bread and butter with the size of our line.
I thought our kids took to heart what they saw on film. You can control your effort. We can control what we can control — attitude, effort and preparation.”
HERMISTON AT HANFORD — The Bulldogs will beat the rest of the teams to the stadium light switch, starting their Mid-Columbia Conference season Thursday, Aug. 31, at Hanford High School.
“You get the first game jitters until you kick the ball off,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “We will do what we do and dial in on what we can do. We have some things to clean up after the scrimmage last week. We have been working all week to get better. It’s not fun when you don’t have that extra day of preparation.”
The Falcons are under new leadership this fall with James Beck and Ryan Harvey sharing the head coaching duties. They replace Nick Baker.
Hanford returns Caden Wilson at running back and linebacker, Preston Bryant at receiver and safety, and Lucas Fransen, who will anchor both sides of the line. He was a second-team all-conference pick last year on the offensive and defensive line.
“We are worried about us,” Faaeteete said. “They kept most of their staff. They just continue moving forward. They have a returning quarterback, and stud receiver.”
The Bulldogs will counter with junior quarterback Isaac Corey, speedy senior receiver Landon Shilhanek, experience on the line and a dangerous kicker in Abel Alatorre.
GOLD BEACH AT HEPPNER — Two of the top 2A teams meet in a preseason showdown Friday at Les Payne Field.
The Mustangs, led by seniors Landon Mitchell, Cameron Proudfoot and Caden George, have made trips to the state semifinals the past two years, but the teams of the past have nothing to do with this season.
“It’s a huge challenge,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “They bring about 12 seniors from a really good team. We will have our hands full. We are young up front. We just hope we can physically compete. They are good sized and pretty mature.”
Teams learn a lot about themselves in the first game of the year. Grant is hoping the learning curve isn’t too steep.
“The kids have been looking forward to football,” Grant said. “We will have some inexperienced people who need to learn quickly. They need to step up to that level. Not sure we can prepare them for that in practice.”
OTHER NOTABLE GAME — No. 5 Kennedy makes the trip to Stanfield on Saturday to take on the Tigers. Game time is 3 p.m.
The Trojans, who return a plethora of players, lost in the 3A state championship game last year to Cascade Christian.
