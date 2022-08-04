PENDLETON — Derek Bettinson is one of the top hitters to come out of Blue Mountain Community College.
More than a decade later, the former slugger is taking the reins of the BMCC baseball program.
“I’m very excited,” Bettinson said. “I have a lot of work to do.”
Bettinson takes over for Brad Baker, who moved into the interim athletic director position for the upcoming school year. Baker coached the Timberwolves for nine years.
“Derek is an alumni, and was one of the best hitters in BMCC’s history,” Baker said in a news release. “We look forward to where Derek can take the program and for the next chapter in BMCC baseball.”
While at BMCC, Bettinson was a 2009 first-team NWAC East Region selection as a first baseman his sophomore year, after hitting .354 with 32 RBIs. He also earned second-team All-NWAC honors as a sophomore.
His freshman year, he hit .321 with nine doubles, four home runs and 34 RBIs.
He was team MVP in 2009, the year the Timberwolves won a school record 24 games.
BMCC struggled last season to a 4-44 overall record last year as injuries to key players depleted the pitching staff and other positions.
“You can’t really plan for injuries,” Bettinson said. “It’s out of our control. Health is a No. 1 priority this year.”
Not only was Bettinson a former Timberwolves player, he also served as Baker’s assistant coach the past five years.
“I am very honored to come in and start a new program and learn from the guys in the East Region,” Bettinson said “I am excited to get going. There has been some turnover in the East Region the past couple of years, with Walla Walla, Treasure Valley and Spokane getting new coaches.”
The Timberwolves have a slew of players returning this season, including catcher Ben Barber, who will be a three-year starter come spring. Players were granted an extra year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have about 25-30 guys coming back, and a few transfers coming in,” Bettinson said. “We are still looking to bring a few more in. With all the injuries, a lot of kids got a lot of playing time last year.”
Among the key returning players are Tommy Wiles (1B/OF), who was injured last year, and right-handed pitcher Cooper Marshall, who played a lot of innings for the Timberwolves last season.
Baseball in his veins
Bettinson grew up in Boise and attended Centennial High School, where he played baseball for the Patriots.
“We made it to state a couple of times, but we never won,” he said.
Bettinson attended BMCC for two years, then moved on to play two years at Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho.
In two years with the Crusaders (now Nighthawks), he hit .311 with 18 doubles, six home runs and 61 RBIs over 86 games.
He earned Great Northwest Athletic Conference first-team honors in 2011 as a first baseman, and was a second-team pick in 2012.
He also played two years of professional ball in Stockerau, Austria, for the Stock City Cubs (2013-15).
“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “I was 23-24 years old and got to travel the world.”
When he returned from Austria, he was the junior varsity coach at Vallivue High School, and coached single-A legion ball in the summer.
He returned to BMCC in 2017 to take the assistant baseball job.
His wife, Ashley, is from Pendleton, making the move a home run.
