CORVALLIS — Eastern Washington University sophomore Madison Wilson (Hermiston) placed second in the high jump (5-4¼) and third in the 100 hurdles (15.10 seconds) Saturday, March 13, at the PNW Team Clash at Oregon State University.
Freshman Jazlyn Romero (Hermiston) placed fifth in the javelin (138-11) for OSU, which won the women’s team title with 262 points. EWU was second with 190 points.
Wrestling
Senior Sam Colbray (Hermiston) is one of eight Iowa State University wrestlers who qualified for the NCAA Wrestling Championships.
It’s the third time Colbray has qualified for the tournament. He reached the Round of 12 his sophomore year, and the tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic just before it was scheduled to begin.
Colbray, who finished fifth at the Big 12 Championships, is the No. 29 seed at 184 pounds and faces No. 4 seed Parker Keckeisen from Northern Iowa on Thursday, March 18, in the first round.
The tournament will be held March 18-20 in St. Louis.
Football
Trent Durfey (Umatilla) started at defensive end for Carroll College against Rocky Mountain College on Saturday, March 13.
Durfey, a redshirt freshman, had two tackles in the Saints’ 14-12 Frontier Conference victory.
Carroll College will play at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
